Nintendo eShop Update: Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

This week’s eShop update features the first high-profile game of the year: Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown. The legendary series is returning to its roots as a 2D platformer in its first new release in well over a decade. Will the move pay off? You’ll be able to find out when the game launches on the 18th, though you’ll be able to get a small taste of the game when a demo drops later today. You can also keep an eye out for reviews, which should be showing up well before the full game launches.

There are plenty of other games in this week’s eShop update, so see the full list below and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.