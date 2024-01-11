Nintendo eShop Update: Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

This week’s eShop update features the first high-profile game of the year: Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown. The legendary series is returning to its roots as a 2D platformer in its first new release in well over a decade. Will the move pay off? You’ll be able to find out when the game launches on the 18th, though you’ll be able to get a small taste of the game when a demo drops later today. You can also keep an eye out for reviews, which should be showing up well before the full game launches.
There are plenty of other games in this week’s eShop update, so see the full list below and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown – Prince of Persia returns in this action-adventure platformer! Meet new characters, uncover mysteries and explore an engaging narrative set in a mythological Persian world in this new installment of the legendary franchise. Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown launches on the Nintendo Switch system Jan. 18. Pre-orders are available now. A free demo of the game will be available later today in Nintendo eShop.
- Simply Cap-tivating – National Hat Day is on Jan. 15, so why not tip your brim to some of your favorite hat-wearing heroes from Nintendo? Embark on a journey away from the Mushroom Kingdom and team up with Cappy in a globe-trotting adventure in the Super Mario Odyssey game. Explore dozens of fashion options in the Paldea region and customize your Pokémon Trainer with hats and other accessories as you battle your way to the top in the Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet games. Grab some headwear with green flair and have a soaring adventure with Link in the action-packed The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD game to really cap off the day.
- Ring in the New Year Wario Style With These Fun and Stylish Magnets! – Get moving this new year with WarioWare: Move It! magnets from My Nintendo! Stick these fun and stylish magnets anywhere you need some motivation to move it. This brightly-colored 8”x8” magnet sheet features Wario, Ashley, Red, 9-volt, Orbulon and Mona. My Nintendo members can redeem 500 Platinum Points* for this reward. For more information, visit https://my.nintendo.com/news/00170694f5e1627c.
- My Nintendo GameTruck Party Sweepstakes – Enter the My Nintendo GameTruck Party Sweepstakes** for a chance to win a two-hour party for up to 15 guests! My Nintendo members can redeem 10 Platinum Points to enter at my.nintendo.com, with up to three entries total. You have until Feb. 7 at 11:59 p.m. PT to enter, so don’t delay! For more information, visit https://my.nintendo.com/rewards/3b6b6f933ba50540.
- Warner Bros. Games New Year’s Sale Up to 85% Off – Celebrate the New Year and save up to 85% on your favorite titles during the Warner Bros. Games New Year’s Sale! This sale ends Jan. 14. For more information and to view the full list of games, visit https://www.nintendo.com/us/store/sales-and-deals/.
- NIS America New Year 2024 Sale – Start the new year by saving up to 90% on select titles from NIS America! This sale ends Jan. 14. For more information and to view the full list of games, visit https://www.nintendo.com/us/store/sales-and-deals/.
