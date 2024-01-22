Atlus releases new screenshots and details about Unicorn Overlord

The journey to free the continent of Fevrith has yet to begin, but ATLUS is looking to prepare crusaders with details of the allies you’ll make, the foes you’ll face as well as the troops you can lead to battle. Unicorn Overlord is the newest title from Vanillaware, the developer behind beloved titles such as 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, Muramasa, Odin Sphere and Dragon’s Crown. Take control of the former crown prince of Cornia, Alain as he sets forth to free the continent after it fell four years ago.

Thanks to the video series which launched last week called Commander’s Guidance we know Alain will be guided by a member of Cornia’s Holy Knights, Josef. Today we learn Cornians had elven allies who had pledged themselves to their cause. Below are some profiles of such forestfolk.

Rosalinde

“You are not to drop your guards at any moment.”

A dark elf augur who resides in Elheim. Aide to her elder sister Eltolinde. She escaped the fall of the capital and is gathering forces for a counterattack.

Eltolinde

“I will aid you however I’m able.”

Rosalinde’s twin sister and the Turenós of Elheim. Unable to resist Zenoira’s onslaught, she surrendered and chose to lead from within captivity.

Ithilion

“Don’t give up hope just yet. Steel your resolve and strike true!”

A swordsman and knight in service of Elheim. He was away on a mission when the capital fell to Zenoira. He has led a guerilla force ever since.

We also learned the fall of Cornia was not completely due to external forces. It seems there were forces working against the nation, easing the Zenoiran war effort. These traitors will meet you in the field of battle to hinder your progress! Here are some of the Zenoiran leaders you will encounter.

Alcina

“But don’t worry, Alain. We’ll meet again soon enough.”

A witch loyal to the Zenoiran Army. Formerly the court sorceress of Cornia, she now serves Galerius and appears to be assisting him with some sort of dark scheme.

Baltro

“You’ll serve as the main course in a banquet of flesh and blood.”

A wizened wizard who serves Galerius. Versed in all manner of dark spells and curses. His face remains obscured behind his hood, and none have seen the visage beneath.

You will need to amass an army to take on the Zenoiran forces, your army will include men and women from all walks of life. Some troops do better against a certain class for example archers excel against flying units, but flying units excel against ground units that don’t utilize projectiles. Make sure your troops have a variety of classes lest you march into battle club footed. The game will feature over 60 class types and here are descriptors of some of the troop types you can recruit.

Housecarl

Boasts excellent Physickal Attack. Can lower enemy Physickal Defense. Can strike foes with a follow-up attack at the end of a battle.

Gladiator

Boasts physickal attack skills to hit an entire enemy row. Capable of self healing.

Arbalist

Proficient both at attacking with a flurry of crossbow bolts and providing support from the back row.

Cleric

Specialized in supporting allies with healing magick through a variety of recovery skills.

Wyvern Knight

An aerial unit capable of inflicting heavy damage on enemy infantry and cavalry. Vulnerable against ranged and caster attacks.

Shaman

Specialized in skills which weaken their foes by obstructing their actions and reducing their abilities.

Elven Fencer

Uses magick melee attacks to strike at their enemies with superlative finesse. Capable of creating barriers to protect allies from attacks.

Werewolf

Excels at finishing off weakened enemies. Also possesses a special skill that improves their performance at night.

Featherbow

An archer capable of debuffing foes and supporting allies. Possesses a high evasion rate, but susceptible to arrow fire.

Gryphon Knight

Flying unit with excellent evasion and magick defense. Ineffective v. foes with anti-flying skills such as archers.

Feathersword

Flying unit with excellent evasion and Magick Defense. Ineffective v. foes with anti-flying skills such as archers.

Hunter

Boasts excellent accuracy. Effective v. flying foes such as Gryphon Knights thanks to its special attack allowing it to hit foes with high evasion.

Vanillaware has always been a developer to create visually stunning worlds and compelling gameplay. It will be interesting to see how the company will tackle the tactical RPG genre. The effort to free Fevrith will begin on March 8th, 2024 on the Switch, the PlayStation and Xbox platforms. Pre-orders are available now and if I were you I’d secure that collector’s edition as it comes with a card game that won’t be available elsewhere! Find out about that and more on the game’s official website at https://unicornoverlord.atlus.com

Unicorn Overlord screens: