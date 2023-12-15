Square Enix shows off SaGa Emerald Beyond during their Glimmerfest 2023 live event

In case you want to feel old… the release of Square Enix’s first game in the SaGa RPG franchise was 34(!) years ago as The Final Fantasy Legend (in the west) for the original Game Boy in 1989. So needless to say the game has a lot of history — and as such, Square Enix held a SaGa Glimmerfest 2023 34th Anniversary Livestream event to show off what’s next in the series and also celebrate it.

The biggest announcement was the confirmation of a release date and platforms: April 25th, 2023 for the PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, PC/Steam, Android and iOS devices. One of the game directors also revealed some of the game’s cast including Tsunanori Mido and Ameya Aisling, as seen in the trailers, screens and art below.

Check out the latest and greatest for the title below, and stay tuned for more!

SaGa Emerald Beyond – Tsunanori Mido Character Trailer:



SaGa Emerald Beyond – Tsunanori Mido Character Trailer

Watch this video on YouTube

SaGa Emerald Beyond – Ameya Aisling Character Trailer:



SaGa Emerald Beyond – Ameya Aisling Character Trailer

Watch this video on YouTube

SaGa Glimmerfest 2023:



SaGa Glimmerfest 2023

Watch this video on YouTube

SaGa Emerald Beyond screens/art:



Earlier today, SQUARE ENIX hosted the SaGa Glimmerfest 2023 34th Anniversary Livestream, where members of the development team revealed that the all-new original adventure in the acclaimed RPG franchise, SaGa Emerald Beyond, will launch digitally on April 25, 2024 for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5 (PS5), PlayStation 4 (PS4) consoles, PC (STEAM) and iOS and Android devices. Along with the release date, the livestream shared a deeper look into SaGa Emerald Beyond’s eclectic cast of heroes and their stories. SaGa series Producer Masanori Ichikawa, Executive Producer and SaGa series General Director Akitoshi Kawazu, and Localization Director Neil Broadley introduced two key SaGa Emerald Beyond characters who possess the rare ability to see the mysterious emerald waves that present choices of their destinies: Tsunanori Mido and Ameya Aisling. Tsunanori comes from the esteemed Mido family, whose bloodline uses their unique ability to control kugutsu puppets to complete all manner of odd jobs. He joins the Cathedral Project, made up of a group of explorers who investigate other worlds, with the goal of repairing his city’s weakening barrier and to help reclaim lost spiritual energy. Known by her pseudo-identity Yumeha Izumi, the Miyako City schoolgirl, Ameya is actually a witch from Pulchra whose powers were stolen from her. Ameya hopes that by following the mysterious emerald waves, she’ll discover who stole her mana and become the best witch anyone has ever seen. Players who are eager to embark on this new adventure can add the game to their wishlist for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Steam to be notified when pre-orders open next year. SaGa Emerald Beyond will be the latest release from the ongoing SaGa Project from SQUARE ENIX that has so far included Western releases of Romancing SaGa -Minstrel Song- Remastered, Romancing SaGa 3, SaGa SCARLET GRACE: AMBITIONS, hit mobile game Romancing SaGa Re;univerSe, and SaGa Frontier Remastered. SaGa Emerald Beyond is not yet rated by the ESRB.