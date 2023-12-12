SEGA drops two Like a Dragon trailers where reading isn’t required

How did you celebrate December 8th? The day that has been declared Like a Dragon Day to celebrate when the world was introduced to Kazuma Kiryu. SEGA and Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio hosted a live stream showing gameplay from the upcoming Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, showcased artwork from the community and even gave away a gift certificate to Insert Coin Clothing which offers a Like a Dragon Collection.

RGG RoundUp | Like a Dragon Day Celebration Stream

The show also released 2 new trailers, both featuring English voiceovers, one for Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth and the other is for Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man who Erased his Name. The first trailer offered a look at Kiryu making peace with his life as his cancer diagnosis takes a toll on his health, the second trailer highlights the English Dub that will be coming for free for the title which was released early November.

While I’m certainly not the intended demographic for these trailers (give me that original Japanese voice over with subtitles), I can understand a dub is a vital way of introducing the franchise to an audience that might not “overcome the one-inch-tall barrier of subtitles”. As long as the choice is available for the consumer it’s win/win!

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is coming to PC, the PlayStation and Xbox platforms on January 26th, 2024 and if you sign up for the SEGA newsletter you can earn a bonus costume for protagonist Ichiban Kasuga. Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man who Erased his Name is available now on PC, the PlayStation and Xbox platforms and its English dub will be available for free sometime this December.

LIKE A DRAGON: INFINITE WEALTH | BUCKET LIST STORY TRAILER



LIKE A DRAGON GAIDEN | ENGLISH DUB STORY TRAILER



