Reset the counter as the highly anticipated Dragon Ball game gets a name change

Fans exploded with excitement when the long awaited sequel to a beloved fighting franchise was announced during the Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour 2023 which took place in March. While there has been little news regarding the title since, it looks like we saw a flash of news during yesterday’s The Game Awards. The game which was expected to be called Dragon Ball: Budokai Tenakichi 4 will now be known as Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero!

Sparking! is actually the series’ name in the Asia region, so it makes sense that with a new start from “zero” that naming ought to be aligned globally. The trailer supposedly shows gameplay with perennial allies/rivals Son Goku and Vegeta clashing a barren wasteland before escalating the battle by transforming into their Super Saiyan God forms and each warrior’s signature Ki blasts are used. While the results of that melee was not revealed, we did see what other fighters will “Shake the Earth” and “Break the Heavens”! Freeza (Final Form), Broly (DBS), Piccolo, Tien, Yamcha, Trunks (Android Saga), Android 17, Android 18, Krillin, Majin Boo, Jiren and of course, Mr. Satan (hopefully with his Rocket Pack!) can be seen in a flash montage before the trailer closes, so we can expect a robust roster from across the various Dragon Ball series.

While there’s no date specified for a release, fans have waited 15+ years for a sequel, so what’s a couple more months before we find out when they can get their hands on this next entry? Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero will be coming to PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO Announcement Trailer:



DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO Announcement Trailer

Watch this video on YouTube

DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO screens: