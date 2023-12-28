I can’t bear to talk about this week’s Tekken 8 character reveal trailer…

He might be a horrible dad/grandad, but Heihachi Mishima is a surprisingly decent pet owner. Raising not one but two bears and employing them as a bodyguard/pet, Kuma…who’s smarter than the average bear is back to protect the company that was headed by his seemingly deceased owner

Sporting a vest that honors his old caretaker and a belt which he’s using as a headband, he’s back and ready to woo the love of his life, Ling Xiaoyu’s panda, Panda (no one said these animal names were unique). Kuma’s moveset somewhat mirrors the J.A.C.K. series of robots, but he adds an animalistic touch to his moveset, specifically his repeated low claw swipes and to honor Heihachi, Kuma has also incorporated elements of Mishima Karate into his repertoire. Don’t let these changes make you think that this bear has lost touch with his goofy side as his rage art seemingly has him smash his opponent into the air with an oversized salmon and then said salmon turns into a rocket propelled grenade that blows up the opposition in the air!

Kuma has always been a reminder that things aren’t always serious in the 3D fighter (although throwing people into volcanos is kinda hilarious), so it’s good that there’s always a slot for him. Lord knows I love frustrating new players with his throw which consists of multiple bites. With Mishima karate added to the mix perhaps the character’s profile amongst serious players may pick up…and if not that’s ok cause he’ll always be a fun character to bust out for casual play!

Tekken 8 will be available on PC, PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X|S on January 26th, 2024.

TEKKEN 8 – Kuma Reveal & Gameplay Trailer



TEKKEN 8 – Kuma Reveal & Gameplay Trailer

Watch this video on YouTube