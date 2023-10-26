Nintendo eShop Update: Headbangers: Rhythm Royale, Just Dance 2024

This week’s eShop update has a distinctly musical flavor. Just Dance returns for its fifteenth year, bringing its blend of brightly colored visuals and upbeat pop hits. This year’s version will have BLACKPINK, Miley Cyrus and lots more, plus you’ll get access (for a fee, of course) to Just Dance+ and its library of 300 songs.
If you want something a little quirkier but still musical, there’s Headbangers: Rhythm Royale. You play as a pigeon, battling up to 29 other pigeons in a battle for rhythmic supremacy.
See the full list below and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch
- Just Dance 2024 Edition – The popular music video game franchise is back with its latest update! Just Dance 2024 Edition features 40 songs from new hits to beloved classics. Connect with up to five friends and family members as you experience the never-ending dance party via online* and local** multiplayer. Every season will bring new content – like songs, a dedicated progression track and rewards. Win avatars, backgrounds, name badges and aliases to personalize your Dancer Card and show off your personality in the game. Plus, the Nintendo Switch version of the game will include a month of free access to the Just Dance+ streaming service***, giving you access to hundreds of songs and exclusive seasonal benefits. Just Dance 2024 Edition is available now!
- DAVE THE DIVER – Dive by day! Serve by night! Explore the deep sea and manage a sushi bar in this single-player, casual adventure RPG. Join Dave and his quirky friends as they seek to uncover the secrets lurking in the depths of the mysterious Blue Hole. Unravel an ocean’s worth of mysteries, play minigames, complete side quests and maintain a successful sushi business in this marine-themed adventure. DAVE THE DIVER is available now!
- Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story – This single-player, story-driven adventure follows League of Legends champions, and best friends, Nunu and Willump. Experience their unbreakable bond as they go on the ultimate road trip through the mysterious region of the Freljord and meet legendary champions along the way. Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story launches on the Nintendo Switch system on Nov. 1.
- Headbangers: Rhythm Royale – Play online* in this rhythm-based battle royale and aim to be the last bird standing. Up to 30 players can ruffle each other’s feathers in more than 20 musical minigames. Get ready to shake those tail feathers when Headbangers: Rhythm Royale bops its way onto Nintendo Switch Oct. 31.
- Digital Spotlight
- Amuse-Boos – Halloween is just around the corner! Get into the spirit of the season by treating yourself to some spook-tacular games on Nintendo Switch. Grab the Poltergust G-00 and team up with Gooigi to save Mario and friends after they go missing in the Luigi’s Mansion 3 game. Take control of young witch-in-training, Cereza, and her very first demon, Cheshire, as they venture into the treacherous Avalon Forest on a quest to rescue Cereza’s mother in the Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon game. Or, experience true dread as you guide Samus through the perilous world of Planet ZDR, and either hunt or be hunted by dangerous robots called E.M.M.I. in the Metroid Dread game. Brace yourself – you’re bound to have a howling good time!
Game Trials:
- Praise the Lamb – Command the loyalty of your followers and strike fear into the hearts of your enemies in this week’s free Game Trial!* In Cult of the Lamb, you will use the power of the Red Crown to proselytize your way into becoming the one true cult by collecting resources to build new structures, performing dark rituals and giving sermons to reinforce the faith of your flock. Explore sprawling, randomly generated dungeons to fight off hordes of enemies and defeat rival cult leaders to absorb their power. The free Game Trial period will last until Oct. 31 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Nintendo Switch Online members can earn 100 My Nintendo Platinum Points**** by participating. As an added bonus, you can purchase this digital title for 40% off until Oct. 31 at 11:59 p.m. PT!
Nintendo eShop sales on Nintendo Switch:
- Save Up to 50% During the Screaming Deals Sale! – Look out for monstrous savings on select games and DLC***** for the Nintendo Switch system! For a limited time, treat yourself to deals on games like Dead by Daylight, Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach, The Mummy Demastered and even more. Don’t miss your chance — the sale ends Oct. 31 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Shop online at Nintendo.com and Nintendo eShop on your device.
Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- 30 Sport Games in 1 – Available Oct. 27
- Ace Robot Combat – Available Oct. 31
- Alive Paint – Available Oct. 27
- Alpha Particle – Available Nov. 1
- Animal Hospital
- Animal Kart Racer 2
- Arcade Archives BLANDIA
- Barbie DreamHouse Adventures – Available Oct. 27
- Blub
- Bus Simulator 2023: City Driver
- Car for Sale Simulator 2023 – Car Mechanic, Wash, Car Flipper
- Colors and their Meanings
- CometStriker DX
- DESOLATIUM – Available Oct. 27
- DOG
- DreamWorks Trolls Remix Rescue – Available Oct. 27
- EASY LEARNING CLASSICAL MUSIC
- Enchanted Portals – Available Nov. 1
- even if TEMPEST Dawning Connections
- Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery
- Fusion Paradox – Available Nov. 1
- Get Me Out, Please
- Gordian Quest
- Great Ambition of the SLIMES
- Gungrave G.O.R.E Ultimate Enhanced Edition
- Halloween Bubble Shooter
- Halloween Games for Toddlers and Babies
- Hamster on Rails
- Hana Awase New Moon -Himeutsugi Volume-
- Hana Awase New Moon -Iroha Volume-
- Hana Awase New Moon -Karakurenai/Utsutsu Volume-
- Hana Awase New Moon -Mizuchi Volume-
- Harvest Life + Castaway Paradise
- Hero Survival – Available Oct. 27
- Horror Gallery
- Horror Tale 2: Samantha
- Illuminaria
- Jump, Race, Fly – Bundle
- Kickback Slug: Cosmic Courier
- Kraken Odyssey – Available Oct. 27
- Letters To Heaven
- LumiereMagna
- MAKOTO WAKAIDO’s Case Files TRILOGY DELUXE
- Murder Is Game Over – Available Oct. 27
- Mystery Lover – Available Oct. 31
- Nyanzou & Kumakichi Let’s make a flower garden
- Paintball 3 – Candy Match Factory
- Paper Dash – Ghost Hunt
- RollerCoaster Tycoon Adventures Deluxe – Available Nov. 1
- Save The World – Available Oct. 27
- Seaside Driving
- Space Games Galaxy Attack
- SPACE STORESHIP
- Spin Rhythm XD
- Springtime Hike
- Suika Game
- Tanuki Justice
- THE KITTY in The Trapping Garden
- Trip World DX
- Triple Zombie Collection – Available Oct. 28
- Varenje – Don’t Touch The Berries
- VISCO Collection
- Wallachia: Reign of Dracula
- Wet Steps
- XALADIA: Rise of the Space Pirates X2
- Yatzi