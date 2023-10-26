Nintendo eShop Update: Headbangers: Rhythm Royale, Just Dance 2024

This week’s eShop update has a distinctly musical flavor. Just Dance returns for its fifteenth year, bringing its blend of brightly colored visuals and upbeat pop hits. This year’s version will have BLACKPINK, Miley Cyrus and lots more, plus you’ll get access (for a fee, of course) to Just Dance+ and its library of 300 songs.

If you want something a little quirkier but still musical, there’s Headbangers: Rhythm Royale. You play as a pigeon, battling up to 29 other pigeons in a battle for rhythmic supremacy.

