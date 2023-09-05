A trio of Nintendo Switch bundles are set to hit retail next month

It’s about that time of year! No, we’re not talking about Pumpkin Spice Latte season… it’s that time where Nintendo starts announcing Holiday hardware bundles and deals.
For Holiday 2023 that would be… a refreshed Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle with standard Switch hardware with a full game download of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and a 3 month subscription of Nintendo Switch Online for $299.99.
For gamers who want to get involved in Animal Crossing there are a pair of themed Nintendo Switch Lite bundles coming soon: A pink coral-colored Nintendo Switch Lite – Isabelle’s Aloha Edition (a Target exclusive) and a light blue turquoise-colored Timmy & Tommy’s Aloha Edition (a Walmart exclusive) – Animal Crossing: New Horizons Bundle, each bundled with a full download of Animal Crossing: New Horizons for $199.99.
These Switch hardware bundles will be available beginning on Available October 6th, 2023. Check those product shots and details for all the bundles below!
Nintendo is kicking off the holidays early this year, by announcing a season of offerings with something for everyone. Available Oct. 6, the Nintendo Switch system bundle for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe* offers players everything they need to start their Super Mario adventures, including a digital version of the racing game and a three-month individual membership to Nintendo Switch Online. Oct. 6 also marks the release of two new Nintendo Switch Lite system bundles,* featuring new designs inspired by Animal Crossing: New Horizons and a digital version of the game.**
*While quantities last.
Nintendo Switch – Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle (Full Game Download + 3 Mo. Nintendo Switch Online Membership Included)
Available Oct. 6
Zoom into the world of Mario and friends with the Nintendo Switch – Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle, featuring a Nintendo Switch system with Neon Red and Neon Blue Joy-Con controllers, a download code for the digital version of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game (valued at $59.99) and a three-month individual membership to Nintendo Switch Online (valued at $7.99), the service that lets friends and families play compatible games together online. At a suggested retail price of $299.99 (including a combined savings of $67.98***), this offer allows even more drivers to team up with Mario and his friends to race underwater, in the sky, upside-down in zero-G and past the finish line in 48 courses.
Racers can supercharge the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game with the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass DLC to experience more ramps, turns and jumps across a total of 48 additional courses, released in six waves through the end of the year. The Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass is available in Nintendo eShop, My Nintendo Store and select retailers as a separate purchase or can be enjoyed at no additional cost with a paid Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership.**
Nintendo Switch Lite (Isabelle’s Aloha Edition) Animal Crossing: New Horizons Bundle (Full Game Download Included)
Nintendo Switch Lite (Timmy & Tommy’s Aloha Edition) Animal Crossing: New Horizons Bundle (Full Game Download Included)
Available Oct. 6
Those looking to escape to their own personal getaway can shop at select retailers to pick up one of these exclusive bundles. Each Nintendo Switch Lite – Animal Crossing: New Horizons system features a delightful design inspired by the residents that assist with island life in the Animal Crossing: New Horizons game, and a digital version of the game (a $59.99 value***). This provides players with both value and a stylish new way to create their own island paradise to bring with them wherever they go. Each Animal Crossing: New Horizons-inspired Nintendo Switch Lite bundle will be available at a suggested retail price of $199.99.
- Swing by Resident Services with the Nintendo Switch Lite Isabelle’s Aloha Edition – Animal Crossing: New Horizons Bundle. This Target-exclusive bundle includes a cute, coral-colored system adorned with a leaf design on the front and a white leaf motif on the back.
- Take in a serene sea breeze with the Nintendo Switch Lite Timmy & Tommy’s Aloha Edition – Animal Crossing: New Horizons Bundle. Only available at Walmart, this exclusive bundle features a cool, turquoise-colored system adorned with a leaf design on the front and a white leaf motif on the back.
The Nintendo Switch Lite system is lightweight, compact and designed exclusively for handheld play. Its dedicated portability offers players the opportunity to take a little “me time” wherever they happen to be, whether that’s on the road, the couch or in their own backyard. Plus, the Nintendo Switch Lite system plays the full library of Nintendo Switch games that work in handheld mode, including Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and the upcoming Super Mario Bros. Wonder game, which launches on Oct. 20.
Remember that Nintendo Switch features parental controls that let adults manage the content their children can access. For more information about other features, visit https://www.nintendo.com/switch/.
For more information about the bundles for Animal Crossing: New Horizon and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, please visit https://www.nintendo.com/retail-offers/.