A trio of Nintendo Switch bundles are set to hit retail next month

It’s about that time of year! No, we’re not talking about Pumpkin Spice Latte season… it’s that time where Nintendo starts announcing Holiday hardware bundles and deals.

For Holiday 2023 that would be… a refreshed Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle with standard Switch hardware with a full game download of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and a 3 month subscription of Nintendo Switch Online for $299.99.

For gamers who want to get involved in Animal Crossing there are a pair of themed Nintendo Switch Lite bundles coming soon: A pink coral-colored Nintendo Switch Lite – Isabelle’s Aloha Edition (a Target exclusive) and a light blue turquoise-colored Timmy & Tommy’s Aloha Edition (a Walmart exclusive) – Animal Crossing: New Horizons Bundle, each bundled with a full download of Animal Crossing: New Horizons for $199.99.

These Switch hardware bundles will be available beginning on Available October 6th, 2023. Check those product shots and details for all the bundles below!