Bulletstorm VR flying onto PS VR2, Meta Quest, Steam VR this December

Bulletstorm, People Can Fly’s chaotic, over-the-top FPS of yesteryear (originally released back in 2011), is back — and is going VR!

Announced during Gamescom Opening Night Live by People Can Fly and Incuvo, Bulletstorm seems like a pretty fun candidate for a virtual reality experience, and PlayStation VR2, Meta Quest and Steam VR players will be on the receiving end of Bulletstorm VR in December for around $39.99 (or less if pre-ordered).

See the announcement trailer, screens and some game details below!

Bulletstorm VR screens:



Bulletstorm VR – Pre-Order & Release Date Trailer:



Bulletstorm VR - Pre-Order & Release Date Trailer

Bulletstorm VR puts players in the ass-kicking boots of former Dead Echo Squad Leader Grayson Hunt, as he battles his way across the abandoned resort planet of Stygia in glorious VR! Embark on a comically ultraviolent journey as Grayson and his crew try to survive and exact revenge on the corrupt General Sarrano. Utilize everything from your Flailgun to Bulletstorm’s iconic energy leash to perform creative acts of carnage on your enemies. Effortlessly switch between melee and ranged combat – which now includes dual-wielding guns – to perform an array of unique Skillshots on your adversaries to earn additional experience and boost your abilities. These range from kicking an enemy into a cactus, to impaling them on rebar, to shooting them in the groin. In Bulletstorm VR everything is a weapon, and you’re encouraged to get as creative as possible when racking up your kill count! “Bulletstorm is one of our most treasured properties and it’s continued to delight people over a dozen years since its initial release,” said Bartosz Kmita, Chief Creative Director of People Can Fly. “Bulletstorm VR offers the definitive way to experience the game with fully immersive presentation and motion-controls to make you feel like the ultimate badass space pirate!” “We are big fans of Bulletstorm, and have long dreamt of how great leashing Skulls and shooting Creeps would feel in VR, so this is a perfect match for our VR expertise,” said Radomir Kucharski, Vice-President of the Management Board responsible for Products at Incuvo.