Sea of Stars set to join PlayStation Plus Game Catalog at launch

We have covered Sabotage Studio’s Sea of Stars a number of times here at Gaming Age, so here’s yet another newsworthy announcement regarding the game.

Following up with the reveal that the game would be coming to Xbox and PC Game Pass at launch, the studio yesterday confirmed that their retro-styled RPG is also headed to the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog (for PS Plus Extra subscribers)… and that there is now a PlayStation demo now available for those who want to check it out ahead of time.

Either way, the game officially launches on August 29th, 2023 for all platforms including the Nintendo Switch and PC too.

