Glory to the Hypnotoad! Futurama x Fortnite drops tomorrow

To celebrate the revival of the Futurama animated series on Hulu, a well-timed Futurama x Fortnite content drop/update is apparently coming tomorrow, July 26th, 2023.

Other than a Tweet and a placeholder YouTube trailer, that’s all we know so far! We expect Fry, Leela, Bender and friends to make an appearance in one way or another… we assume in some version of New New York.

Check out the links and embeds below.

ALL GLORY TO THE HYPNOTOAD:



ALL GLORY TO THE HYPNOTOAD

ALL HAIL HYPNOTOAD. 7.26.23.