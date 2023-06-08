Nintendo eShop Update: We Love Katamari REROLL+ Royal Reverie, Harmony: The Fall of Reverie

If you’re a fan of absurdity and/or collecting things, this week’s eShop update brings good news: Katamari has arrived on the Switch. We Love Katamari REROLL+ Royal Reverie is a remastered version of the oddball PS2 classic in which you get to roll up pretty much the entire world (and beyond). For its re-release, the game has added a selfie camera and five new challenges where you get to play as the King of All Cosmos in his younger years.
If weirdo games from the mid ’00s aren’t your thing, there’s also racing in MotoGP23, visual novels like Mask of the Rose, fun with e-pets in Dogotchi: Virtual Pet, and however you’d classify Harmony: The Fall of Reverie — along with plenty of other games.
See the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Harmony: The Fall of Reverie – In this captivating narrative experience, Polly returns home after a few years abroad to look for her missing mother when she quickly realizes that her hometown has drastically changed. A megacorporation named MK is using its power to control the population and her community is in danger. Soon after, she discovers that she has a gift of clairvoyance that connects her to Reverie, the realm of the Aspirations of Humanity: Glory, Bliss, Power, Chaos, Bond and Truth. In this world, Polly becomes Harmony, an Oracle who has the power to choose the Aspiration that will ultimately rule over Reverie and restore the delicate balance between the deities’ world and ours. The fate of humanity is at stake. To which destiny do you aspire? Harmony: The Fall of Reverie is available to play today.
- We Love Katamari REROLL+ Royal Reverie – Run around and collect oodles of objects in this remaster of We Love Katamari. Roll in a classroom, a zoo and space as the pint-sized princely son with orders to restore the twinkle back in the heavens. New features include playing as the young King of All Cosmos in five new challenges and taking photos with the Selfie Camera. We Love Katamari REROLL+ Royal Reverie is available now.
- Game Boy – Nintendo Switch Online*
- Kirby Tilt ‘n’ Tumble – This action game was released for the Game Boy Color system in 2001 and features a twist on classic Kirby gameplay. Kirby moves left, right, forward and backward based on the movement of the system you hold in your hands! This version replicates the motion controls from the original Game Boy Color version. Tilt your Nintendo Switch system or controller to play. Go, Kirby, go! Kirby Tilt ‘n’ Tumble is available now.
- Blaster Master: Enemy Below – Jason and his legendary battle vehicle, SOPHIA, are back again to save the world. Using the strong weapons and high jumping power of SOPHIA, Jason must head to subterranean regions and eliminate everything in his path. Swap in and out of your vehicle and adapt to the situation to succeed! Blaster Master: Enemy Below is available now.
- Super Nintendo Entertainment System – Nintendo Switch Online*
- Harvest Moon – Experience firsthand the down-to-earth goodness of life on a farm! Your challenge is to dig in and build your life as a farmer with old-fashioned hard work and dedication. You have a modest house, so it’s going to take a remodel to woo a farming companion. Success in this game is measured by the fruits of your labor, so remember – you always reap what you sow! Harvest Moon is available now.
- Nintendo Entertainment System – Nintendo Switch Online*
- Mystery Tower – Use wit and skill to reach the top of the tower! This game launched for the Famicom system in Japan in 1986 and is packed with puzzles and action! Play the role of archaeologist and explorer and set your sights on the top of the tower. Clear stages by moving and rearranging mysterious stones to reach the exit and proceed to the next floor. Mystery Tower is available now.
Game Trials:
- Nothin’ but Nintendo Switch Online! – Rise to the occasion and realize your full potential in this week’s free Game Trial!* NBA 2K23 lets you prove yourself against the best players in the world and showcase your talent in MyCAREER. You can pair today’s all-stars with timeless legends in MyTEAM, build a dynasty of your own in MyGM or take the NBA in a new direction with MyLEAGUE. And now, Nintendo Switch Online members can try out the game for free! That’s a slam dunk! The free Game Trial period will last until June 13 at 11:59 p.m. PT. You can also purchase the game at a 90% discount in Nintendo eShop until June 21 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Don’t miss that game-winning shot before the buzzer!
