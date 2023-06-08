Nintendo eShop Update: We Love Katamari REROLL+ Royal Reverie, Harmony: The Fall of Reverie

If you’re a fan of absurdity and/or collecting things, this week’s eShop update brings good news: Katamari has arrived on the Switch. We Love Katamari REROLL+ Royal Reverie is a remastered version of the oddball PS2 classic in which you get to roll up pretty much the entire world (and beyond). For its re-release, the game has added a selfie camera and five new challenges where you get to play as the King of All Cosmos in his younger years.

If weirdo games from the mid ’00s aren’t your thing, there’s also racing in MotoGP23, visual novels like Mask of the Rose, fun with e-pets in Dogotchi: Virtual Pet, and however you’d classify Harmony: The Fall of Reverie — along with plenty of other games.

See the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.