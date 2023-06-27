Feel every kill (literally) when Dead Cells comes to PS5

It’s kind of shocking this hasn’t happened yet, but Evil Empire and Motion Twin’s 10 Million-selling title Dead Cells is finally coming to the PlayStation 5. It’ll cost $24.99, but PS Plus Extra subscribers will get the title as part of their active membership and PS4 owners of the title will get the next generation upgrade.

If you’ve played the game and are wondering what does the PS5 version offer that the other versions don’t? Well the answer is DualSense features… That’s right! The PlayStation 5’s controller will “enhance” your experience by glowing and playing ambient sound. The triggers will resist being pressed when you attempt to use an item that is on cool down…so if this helps you survive just one more biome then perhaps it’s worth it.

The digital release will happen on this Thursday June 29th, but if you want access to all the game’s DLC and don’t mind some clutter in your life you might want to splurge for the physical edition of the game. This physical release will include a standard and signature edition. Both feature a disc copy of the game will all the DLC up to the Return to Castlevania expansion, the signature edition will feature reversible art, pins, and more. Links to buy can be found here for the Standard and here for the Signature edition. These physical copies will start shipping August 11th.

Will you guide the Prisoner again on Sony’s current gen console? If so, get your head on straight and get ready to set out on June 29th. Otherwise you can test your mettle now as Dead Cells is currently available on PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Switch, iOS and Android (mobile ports are not on parity with their console cousins).

