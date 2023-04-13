The All Might-y reindeer, Stronghoof stomps onto Them’s Fightin’ Herds’ roster!

Them’s Fightin’ Herds are about to engage in some reindeer games as the second quadruped contestant of its season pass has revealed themselves. Stronghoof, a seemingly very chatty reindeer (voiced by Chris Sabat, known for his roles in Dragon Ball Z and My Hero Academia) charges into the fray with his trusty sprite Vetr to take on all comers.
For those who are unaware, Them’s Fightin’ Herds started as a bombastic brawler featuring the unlikeliest of IP…My Little Pony. However due to some little thing called “intellectual property laws” the team had to pivot once “rights” were asserted. Developer Mane6 was not deterred and even flourished, somehow getting the animator responsible for the latest iteration of the venerable girl’s franchise to do design work on their title. Now featuring more than just equine combatant, Them’s Fightin’ Herds has garnered a sizable community and continues to put out new content for this unique fighter.
Stronghoof is the second entrant in the game’s first season pass and his release includes a new pixelated lobby avatar as well as a new stage in the form of Reine Ramparts. Winter’s just coming to an end, but his spritely companion will remind any opponent of the unforgiving cold…and if you’re made of sterner stuff, you still have to contend with those massive antlers. As stated, he’s available as part of the game’s season pass which you can get as part of Them’s Fightin’ Herds’ deluxe edition, which clocks in at a very reasonable $39.99 or you can grab the character a la carte for $5.99.
If you’re still not sold, and would like to take a test ride, the game will be free to play during Microsoft’s Xbox Gold/Ultimate Free Days from April 13th to the 16th! The demo will let you check out the 1st chapter of the story mode, and allow you to go online and take on players regardless of platform.
Them’s Fightin Herds is available now on PC, Switch, the PlayStation and Xbox platforms.
Them’s Fightin’ Herds – Stronghoof screens:
Them’s Fightin’ Herds – Stronghoof Release Trailer:
