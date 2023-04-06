Sherlock meets Cthulhu in launch trailer for Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened

With less than a week until the game arrives, today Frogwares released the launch trailer for Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened.
Arriving April 11th on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox One, Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened is a remake of the 2007 game of the same name, which finds Sherlock and Watson investigating disappearances that lead them into Lovecraftian territory and Cthulhu. This one is being billed as rebuilt from the ground up, and judging from the trailer, that seems accurate. It looks this version of the game has much more in common with Frogwares’ more recent Sherlock games — to say nothing of their Cthulhu mystery game, The Sinking City — than it does with the game from 15 years ago.
We’ll see the end result in a few days, but for now, here’s the trailer!