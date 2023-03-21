Sega schedules a trio of content updates for Sonic Frontiers

With a solid base to build off of, Sega has revealed a trio of free content updates heading to Sonic Frontiers for 2023 including the “Sights, Sounds, and Speed” DLC which goes live tomorrow, March 22nd.
This specific update includes new features such as a Jukebox, a Photo Mode and new challenge modes. There’s a smattering of screens for each of these new features below, along with details as well. The additional drops will contain new features, challenges, playable characters and more, so stay tuned for news for those later on.
Sonic Frontiers – Sights, Sounds, and Speed DLC screens:
Today, SEGA announced that Sonic Frontiers’ first content update of 2023 – Sights, Sounds, and Speed – will release Wednesday, March 22 at 5:00 p.m. PDT / 8:00 p.m. EDT across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, the Nintendo Switch family of systems and Steam. The Sights, Sounds, and Speed Update is the first of three content updates slated for this year and adds new features including a Jukebox, Photo Mode and new challenge modes.
To learn more, see below for a breakdown of the new features:
- New Challenge Modes – After completing the main story campaign, players can access new challenge modes – Cyber Space Challenge and Battle Rush – via the title screen. The Cyber Space Challenge is a time-attack mode where players will compete against the clock to complete multiple Cyber Space stages in a row. Additionally, Sonic Frontiers will offer Battle Rush, a timed-battle mode where you fight multiple enemies, Guardians and Titans in one go.
- Photo Mode – To capture memories of their time on the Starfall Islands, players can open the pause menu to access Photo Mode, which will pause gameplay and bring up a camera that is freely moveable.
- Jukebox – Players can listen to their favorite Sonic songs all throughout the Starfall Islands with the new Jukebox. With 53 song tracks available, players will have instant access to 13 songs, and can unlock the remaining 40 songs by collecting Sound Memories on each island.
Stay tuned as two additional updates to Sonic’s open-zone, action-packed adventure will arrive later this year, including new features, challenges, playable characters and more.
Sonic Frontiers is available now across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, the Nintendo Switch family of systems and Steam.
Check out current deals for various Sonic games across the PlayStation Store, Microsoft Store and Steam. Starting March 22 at 5 p.m. PDT / 8 p.m. EDT, PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers who haven’t played Sonic Frontiers and want to try it out can play the Sonic Frontiers Trial for free.