Nintendo eShop Update – THEATRHYTHM FINAL BAR LINE, Tales of Symphonia Remastered

There are a number of JRPG or JRPG adjacent releases happening on the Nintendo eShop this week with latest installment of the musical and fun THEATRHYTHM FINAL BAR LINE, a new and improved Remastered version of Bandai Namco’s Tales of Symphonia, and a fresh new release of monster hunting RPG in the form of Digimon World: Next Order.
Other options include the charming The Legend of Gwen, the trippy Akka Arrh, and many more.
See the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch
- THEATRHYTHM FINAL BAR LINE – In this rhythm-action game, enjoy 385 carefully selected music tracks from across the entire FINAL FANTASY series. Meet cute versions of many classic characters and monsters from the series as exciting RPG battles play out alongside the rhythm action, where you’ll push buttons in time with the music to match triggers moving across the screen. Enjoy playing along to popular tracks from a total of 46 different games, featuring the latest music from FINAL FANTASY I to FINAL FANTASY XV in the main series, as well as remakes, spinoffs and various soundtrack CDs. Relive thrilling battles and soaring emotions alongside beautiful music and videos in THEATRHYTHM FINAL BAR LINE, available now.
- Tales of Symphonia Remastered – One of the most critically-acclaimed action-RPGs in the Tales of series returns with a full HD remastering. Sylvarant is a world in danger of extinction due to the exploitation of mana by an evil group thought to be sealed away by the hero Mithos 4,000 years ago. Colette, The Chosen One, sets out on a World Regeneration journey with her childhood friend Lloyd. This magnificent adventure is spun by characters rich in personality and full of charm. Tales of Symphonia Remastered is available on Feb. 17.
- Digimon World: Next Order – Welcome Back to the Digital World! The Digital World has run rampant with Machinedramon and is now in a state of utter chaos. As a Digidestined, it’s up to you to restore order to the world in Digimon World: Next Order, a monster collecting RPG. Find and recruit as many faithful Digimon companions as possible to rebuild the Digital World. Will you be able to balance both training and exploration to stop the virus-infected Digimon from causing complete destruction? Digimon World: Next Order is available on Feb. 22.
- Digital Spotlight:
- Be Kind Just for the Heck of It – Some say an act of kindness is never wasted, and this is the ideal week to put it to the test. Be kind to a resident in Animal Crossing: New Horizons by giving them the elegant clothes they love, or invite a friend to your island and hand them something valuable – perhaps a Pisces star fragment? Make a friend or two in Stardew Valley by passing out gifts in Pelican Town while you’re feeling generous. Want to go the extra mile IRL? Pick a name out of a hat and surprise a pal with a Nintendo eShop gift card. Talk about random kindness! Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Stardew Valley are available now in Nintendo eShop.
Activities:
- My Nintendo Metroid Prime Remastered Sweepstakes – Enter the My Nintendo Metroid Prime Remastered Sweepstakes for a chance to win some out of this world prizes!* Visit https://my.nintendo.com/rewards/1bd0d5ca606217fd to learn more.
- My Nintendo Fire Emblem Engage Sweepstakes – Enter the My Nintendo Fire Emblem Engage Sweepstakes for a chance to win some engaging prizes!** Visit https://my.nintendo.com/rewards/208990c80245d72a to learn more.
Nintendo eShop sales:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch
- Check out the full list of deals available this week at https://www.nintendo.com/store/sales-and-deals.
Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- 4×4 Offroad Driver 2 – Available Feb. 17
- Akka Arrh – Available Feb. 21
- Animal Puzzle World
- Arcade Archives MAGICAL SPEED
- Axis Football 2023
- Big Adventure: Trip To Europe
- Chess Maiden
- CyberHeroes Arena DX – Available Feb. 17
- Deep Space:Action Fire Sci-Fi Game 2023 Shooter Strike Simulator Alien Death Ultimate Games
- Detective Agency: Gray Tie Collector’s Edition
- Dr Smart Space Adventure – Available Feb. 17
- Dust & Neon
- Ein’s Sword
- Elderand
- Falling Elevator – Hyper Casual Demolish Escape Survival Game
- Geometric Sniper – Blood in Paris
- Gigantosaurus: Dino Kart – Available Feb. 17
- Hair Salon: Cool Stories
- Hopping Girl Kohane EX
- I am an Air Traffic Controller – AIRPORT HERO HANEDA
- Lucie’s Potager
- MLB The Show 23 Tech Test
- Montezuma’s Revenge: 8-Bit Edition
- Mosaic Chronicles Deluxe – Available Feb. 17
- My Lovely Pets Collector’s Edition
- Ninja JaJaMaru: The Great Yokai Battle +Hell – Available Feb. 21
- Ninja JaJaMaru: The Lost RPGs – Available Feb. 21
- Non-Stop Space Probe – Available Feb. 17
- Parents vs Kids
- Piano: Learn and Play – Available Feb. 17
- Piczle Lines 2: Into the Puzzleverse – Available Feb. 22
- Prison Tycoon: Under New Management
- Prizma Puzzle Prime
- Puzzle by Nikoli S Hashiwokakero
- Red Bird Adventure: Classic Physics Puzzle
- Rise of Fox Hero – Available Feb. 17
- Rooftop Renegade – Available Feb. 17
- Seventh Lair
- Silver Falls – Ghoul Busters
- Sniper Strike 3D – Secret elite mission warfare “GHOST SQUAD”
- Tama Cannon – Available Feb. 17
- The Legend of Gwen
- Twice Reborn: A Vampire Visual Novel – Available Feb. 22
- Verdict Guilty
- W.A.R.P.