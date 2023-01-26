Xbox, Bethesda Developer_Direct Recap Report

When Xbox had nothing to show at December’s Game Awards, there was some concern.about Xbox’s 2023. In early January, Microsoft announced that we would get a direct, a first of its kind joining Nintendo’s Nintendo Direct and Sony’s State of Play programming, giving us a finely curated showcase of what’s coming for the Xbox’s future . However the most notable exclusion from this direct was any new news on Starfield, the highly anticipated game from Bethesda Studios.
The big surprise came from Tango Gameworks and the developers of ‘The Evil Within’. A vibrant rhythm action game by the name of Hi-Fi Rush. Everything we saw today will be available at no extra cost on day one as part of Game Pass.
Minecraft Legends
Minecraft Legends: Official Gameplay Trailer:
Mojang was up first to show off more of its spinoff that was first revealed last year. Legends is a multiplayer action-strategy game. The game will contain both a PvP mode with different environments, as well as narrative co-op The game is slated to release on April 18th, 2023.
Forza Motorsport
Forza Motorsport – Developer_Direct, presented by Xbox & Bethesda:
Turn 10 was up next to show off the very gorgeous Forza Motorsport. The mainline racer which is expected to arrive later this year showcased its amazing visuals and was touted as “the most technically advanced racing game ever made.” When the game launches later this year it will feature over 500 cars and an unlimited amount of upgrades for your cars. Dynamic weather updates and day/night cycles will keep the races feeling fresh.
There will be 20 environments to race in, including 5 that are brand new to the franchise, such asThe Kyalami race track in South Africa. The game will be rendered in 4K at 60FPS and make the new “battle damage” to your car stand out a little more. The first mainline Forza game in 6 years is expected to ship later this year in 2023.
Hi-Fi Rush
Hi-Fi RUSH | Official Launch Trailer:
Maybe the biggest news to come out of this direct was the surprise announcement of Hi-FI Rush. A new cel-shaded rhythm action game from Shinji Mikami and the team of The Evil Within. Tango Gameworks revealed a departure of their normally doom and gloom looking games and replaced it with a traverse of colorful cityscapes and vibrant music. You play as Chai, a wannabe rockstar with a rhythmic robotic arm and rhythmic music player. You go around smashing robot baddies as the evil Vandelay Technologies is on the hunt for your arm. You are joined by allies in this fight to stop them.
The game will feature licensed music from bands such as Nine Inch Nails, Zwan, The Black Keys, The Prodigy and Wolfgang Gartner. Adding to the surprise factor was the game would be released shortly after the presentation. Hi-Rush is now available on digital storefronts Steam and Xbox Marketplace and Yes, you can pet the cat.
The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom:
The Elder Scrolls Online: Shadow Over Morrowind – Cinematic Announcement Trailer:
Zenimax Online Studio showed off the next bit of content for the long running Elder Scrolls Online. The next expansion Necrom brings you to a location in eastern Morrowind that hasn’t been in the games for almost 30 years. Players will run into Hermaeus Mora, the Daedric prince who has not been seen since 2012’s The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – Dragonborn DLC. Necrom will be adding a new class. The Arcanist, which allows players to channel different types of magic like defensive or offensive magic. If you pre-order the Necrom chapter, you will receive two items for in-game use now. The Sadrith Mora Spore Pony Pet and the Sadrith Mora Spore Steed Mount. These are available until April 18. It was also announced that for a limited time, all players can have access to every chapter and all 20 DLC packs for The Elder Scrolls online for free. ESO: Necrom launches on June 5th on PC and June 20th on Xbox consoles.
Redfall
Redfall – Official Gameplay Deep Dive:
The grand finale of the direct was Arkane Studios highly anticipated open-world, co-op first person vampire shooter, Redfall. The game takes place in the fictional town of Redfall Massachusetts, giving the game a very creepy overtone. We got our first look at the lighthouse story mission, where we were introduced to a special type of enemy vampire, referred to as the Shroud. The Shroud can phase through floors to avoid damage (like X-men’s Kitty Pryde). Next, the fire station was shown off. It is your home base of sorts. Also revealed were the vampire nests, procedurally generated dens where vampires spawn. Players can destroy the heart of these hives to reduce the vampire forces’ numbers. Redfall after being delayed last year will see a release date of May 2nd, 2023
This was a much needed showing for Xbox and it definitely set the tone for their 2023 and that is without revealing the ace up their sleeve that is Starfield. After the event, Geoff Keighley revealed that Xbox has announced their next showcase will be an in-person event taking place in June.