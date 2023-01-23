A new entry in Granblue Fantasy: Versus rises in 2023

As an avid mobile gamer Granblue Fantasy is one of those titles I wish had a proper release in the west (yes, its Japanese iteration features a full English translation, but it’s technically a browser game). With the game’s intricate characters and rich setting, I can definitely see myself loosening the purse strings in hopes of summoning the latest and greatest characters. So that’s why when Granblue Fantasy: Versus first arrived it was an excellent primer to the universe and it certainly didn’t hurt that it was a competent fighting game which mimicked the original title’s mechanics pretty well.
Well CyGames and Arc System Works are teaming up once again to put up a new entry in the Versus titles. Dubbed Granblue Fantasy: Versus Rising, it seeks to build upon the excellent base the previous title established and provide enjoyment to fans new and old alike. Rising will feature visual upgrades, an expanded roster, streamlined story mode, new gameplay mechanics, rollback netcode and crossplay by default. The title’s final trick up it’s sleeve is a brand new mode which will take the battle to another level.
Grand Bruise Legends is a mini-game based battle royale set to debut in Rising, utilizing the chibi avatars which are seen primarily in online lobbies, compete in a series of mini-games until one player is left on top. It’ll be intriguing to see how this mode will feed back into the fighting game portion, because if it doesn’t I can’t see it garnering a sizable user base.
Granblue Fantasy: Versus Rising is set to disembark onto PC, and the PlayStation platform sometime in 2023 and given Arc’s ever increasing pedigree in the fighting game genre I’m certainly on board…I look forward to enjoying this franchise even if it’s through an tangential means.
Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising – Reveal Trailer:
Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising – Introducing Grand Bruise Legends!:
Tokyo-based video game publisher and developer Cygames, Inc. (HQ: Shibuya-ku, Tokyo; President: Koichi Watanabe, hereinafter referred to as “Cygames”) proudly announced Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising, the latest title in the Granblue Fantasy Versus series. The game is published and produced by Cygames and developed by Arc System Works, Inc. Ltd., and is scheduled for global release in late 2023 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Steam.
Following the previous title, Arc System Works, known for its Guilty Gear franchise, and Cygames have teamed up to develop Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising. This new game maintains the high-quality presentation that the Granblue Fantasy franchise is known for and the easy-to-play game system praised by both newcomers and fighting game veterans alike in the previous Granblue Fantasy Versus title. Additionally, the game will feature many new game elements, including all-new characters, mechanics, and modes.
Furthermore, Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising will utilize long-awaited rollback netcode technology for an even smoother and more responsive online play experience. The game will also support crossplay between PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, and Steam®, allowing players to engage in battle and interact cross-platform with more players for a more united player community and dynamic gameplay.
To commemorate the game’s reveal, two new Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising trailers have been released for fans to catch an early glimpse of all-new gameplay footage: 1. The reveal trailer introduces the new elements that have been enhanced from the previous title with the latest gameplay footage, and 2. The Grand Bruise! trailer introduces Grand Bruise! Legends, an online battle royale mode.
Currently in development, Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising will feature a variety of new ways to enjoy the Granblue Fantasy Versus series. The game will add a host of numerous new and rebalanced gameplay mechanics to battles as well, allowing players to engage with a simple, yet profoundly tactical gameplay experience.