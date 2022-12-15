Nintendo eShop Update: River City Girls 2, Mario Strikers: Battle League DLC

You know things are starting to quiet down before the holidays when the highlight of the eShop update is that Bowser Jr. and Birdo are arriving in Mario Strikers: Battle League. Nothing against that very fun soccer game, but it’s clear that most publishers are now looking ahead to 2023.
That’s not to say there’s nothing new on the Switch this week. There’s beat-’em-up action to be found in River City Girls 2, brainteasers in Puzzle by Nikoli S Nurikabe, and classic arcade action in Arcade Archives PAC-MANIA, and a few more games besides those.
See the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list here.
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- River City Girls 2 – The River City Girls are ready for round 2! When an old foe resurfaces, Misako, Kyoko, Kunio and Riki – joined by newcomers Marian and Provie – hit the streets for a new beat-’em-up adventure packed with new abilities, enemies and environments! Team up for local* or online** co-op, then pound punks into the dirt with new guard-crush attacks, lift-off combos, double-team maneuvers and other knuckle-busting techniques. Level up to earn new moves, buy items and accessories in more than 30 shops, and recruit defeated foes and hired heavies to help you on your way. River City is bigger than ever, with more locations to explore, more objects to destroy and a day-night cycle. With non-linear gameplay, a dynamic story system and another epic soundtrack by Megan McDuffee, River City Girls 2 will keep you brawling until all your enemies yell, “BARF!”
- Mario Strikers: Battle League – A free update for the Mario Strikers: Battle League game for the Nintendo Switch system is here, and features the newly added strikers Bowser Jr. and Birdo! Boasting precision passing and striking power in equal measure, Bowser Jr. and Birdo bring their raucous ruckus far afield – including to a new city-themed stadium! Plus, a new in-game Quick Chat feature and a fresh set of Shellfish Gear round out the update to shake things up. This free update is available now for all Mario Strikers: Battle League players!
- Festive Fun with Nintendo – Celebrate the holidays with family, friends* or someone special with these games that are great for festive gatherings! Warm up and spark some heated competition in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Mario Strikers: Battle League, Rocket League and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Get cozy and enjoy the chill thrills in Mario Party Superstars, Kirby’s Dream Buffet. Or you can dance the night away in Just Dance 2023 Edition and Fortnite! Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Mario Strikers: Battle League, Rocket League, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Mario Party Superstars, Kirby’s Dream Buffet, Just Dance 2023 Edition and Fortnite are all available now in Nintendo eShop.
- Fire Emblem Heroes – It’s time to Engage! Celebrate the upcoming release of the Fire Emblem Engage game for the Nintendo Switch system on Jan. 20, 2023, by participating in the new A Hero Rises: Fire Emblem Engage Cup event today! Visit the official website to vote for candidates consisting of the 12 protagonists of the Fire Emblem series who appear in Fire Emblem Engage as Emblems. The number of characters you can vote for will increase by one daily. The 12 winning Heroes will appear in the Free Summon: A Hero Rises Engage Cup summoning event in the Fire Emblem Heroes game near the end of January where you can make a Hero of your choice a 5★ ally! You can vote for your favorite version of each of these 12 Heroes on the official website, now through Dec. 25 at 6:59 p.m. PT.
- Fortnite – Winterfest 2022 – Winterfest 2022 is here in Fortnite! Unwrap 14 Presents for 17 free in-game items, including two free Outfits, over the course of Winterfest. (There’s also a third free Outfit you can get another way!) Also, employ unvaulted equipment on the Battle Royale Island and enter a variety of “Winterfest Wonderland” islands. Winterfest 2022 runs until Jan. 3, 2023.
- Fall Guys – Season’s Yeetings – It’s the most wonderful time of the year. Season’s Yeetings, everyone! This season of Fall Guys features all the essentials to see you through the winter, including new friends, presents and a sackful of Costumes! Plus, what’s mean, green and demands to be seen? The Grinch! A pair of Grinch Costumes arrives in the in-game store from Dec. 20 until Dec. 27.
- Overwatch 2 – Winter Wonderland – Winter Wonderland is back in Overwatch 2! Get merry in limited time modes and deck the halls with festive skins to celebrate. Complete challenges to unwrap seasonal rewards like Epic Ice Queen Brigitte. Play free through Jan. 4, 2023.
- Rocket League – Frosty Fest – Every season needs a soundtrack, and this winter we’re spinning laid-back beats courtesy of Lofi Girl! Complete Frosty Fest Challenges to unlock sleepy kittens, icy igloos and plenty of hot cocoa. Players can purchase Lofi Player Anthems in the Item Shop, or kick back and enjoy three weeks of Limited Time Modes with a different Mode every week. Frosty Fest begins Dec. 14!
- Apex Legends – Wintertide Collection Event – All aboard, Legends: The Winter Express limited-time mode returns in the Wintertide Collection Event! This limited-time mode gives three squads the chance to board and capture the World’s Edge train. Collect new Legendary skins for Bangalore, Crypto and more. Unlock all 24 limited-time cosmetics before the event ends to receive Wraith’s new Prestige skin, the “Apex Voidshifter.” This event runs until Dec. 27. Play today!
- Double Gold Point Promotion for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pass Members – Until Jan. 31, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. PT, active Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members can get double My Nintendo Gold Points*** on the purchase of eligible digital games and DLC**** in Nintendo eShop and My Nintendo Store. That means members can earn 10% in Gold Points, which can then be used toward the next eligible purchase. For more information, please visit https://www.nintendo.com/whatsnew/.
- Save Up to 70% During the Critically Acclaimed Partner Sale! – For a limited time, you can find great deals on select digital games like Hades, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition and Portal: Companion Collection, among many others! Hurry, though – this sale ends Dec. 18 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Shop online at Nintendo.com and in Nintendo eShop on your Nintendo Switch system. For more information, please visit https://www.nintendo.com/store/sales-and-deals.
- Aero Striker – World Invasion – Available Dec. 19
- Aery – Path of Corruption
- Arcade Archives PAC-MANIA
- Cassiodora
- Chubby Cat 2 – Available Dec. 17
- Coloring Pages: Lumberhill Tales
- Cosmo Dreamer
- GyroBlade – Available Dec. 19
- Headbangers in Holiday Hell – Available Dec. 21
- Hero Hours Contract 2: A Factory for Magical Girls
- LogiKing
- Mind Jab – Available Dec. 20
- Mojito the Cat Christmas Edition
- Mysterious Retro Games Bundle – Available Dec. 16
- Napoleon Maiden Episode.1 A maiden without the word impossible – Available Dec. 16
- Package Inc – Available Dec. 21
- Panda Punch – Available Dec. 16
- Puzzle by Nikoli S Nurikabe
- Santa’s Holiday
- The Crackpet Show
- Tropical Resort Story
- Wild Romance