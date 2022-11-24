Nintendo eShop Update: Retro Goal, The Knight Witch, Soccer Story

As the site’s resident Canadian, it falls to me to post this week’s eShop update. Something about turkey comas makes people a little lazy, apparently.
Given it’s a holiday for much of North America (but a regular old Thursday for me), this week’s batch of new Switch games is a little light on heavy-hitters. Nonetheless, there are a couple of interesting-looking games to be found. Personally, I’m pretty excited for Retro Goal, the latest from the developers of Retro Bowl. Given Retro Bowl is easily the best football game on the Switch, hopefully that bodes well for their take on soccer.
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch
- The Knight Witch – This hand-crafted adventure emphasizes the importance of saying “thank you.” Cast devastating card-based spells, forge close bonds and make moral choices, all in your quest to save your home and discover who’s behind the War Golem invasion. Encounter evil foes and choose how to proceed. As you journey across Dungeonidas, your heroic deeds and efforts will be seen and discussed by the citizenry. Knight Witches become stronger with gratitude and trust, and they can earn it in many ways – however, not all methods are sincere. Will you do anything to gain popularity, or will you try and stay honest? The choice is in your hands. The Knight Witch blasts its way on to the Nintendo Switch system on Nov. 29.
- Digital Spotlight:
- Games for Every Taste – Have some foodie-fun this holiday week with these games that include … food! Sip a warm beverage with friends* or cultivate a bountiful harvest in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Whip up a kingdom-sized feast with ingredients found around Hyrule in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – but be careful what you toss together, otherwise you may make some Dubious Food! Craft a cornucopia of consumables in Minecraft. Roll up some sweet treats in Kirby’s Dream Buffet or get something hearty with a side of platforming action to go in Kirby and the Forgotten Land (with an appetite like Kirby’s, you know he had to show up for seconds)! Animal Crossing: New Horizons, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Minecraft, Kirby’s Dream Buffet and Kirby and the Forgotten Land are all available now in Nintendo eShop.
Activities:
- Fall Guys – Dive into Fall Guys Season 3: Sunken Secrets and explore a lost city under the sea! These crumbling courses are in disrepair, so get ready to dodge the dangers of the deep, including wonky obstacles and the tentacles of a mighty kraken! The city’s former inhabitants also built colossal slime slides, so take a leap for a quick but perilous slip to the finish line. Contestants seeking extra rewards for their efforts can also earn two full costume variations via new Marathon Challenges, so grab a tropical floaty and dive into this season of secrets!
- Double Gold Point Promotion for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pass Members – Until Jan. 31, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. PT, Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members can get double My Nintendo Gold Points** on the purchase of eligible digital games and DLC in Nintendo eShop and My Nintendo Store. That means members can earn 10% in Gold Points, which they can then use toward your next eligible purchase. For more information, please visit https://www.nintendo.com/whatsnew/.
Nintendo eShop sales:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch
- Save up to 50% During the Cyber Deals Sale! – Treat yourself to savings on a huge selection of digital games for the Nintendo Switch system! For a limited time, find great deals on games like Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, Cult of the Lamb and many more titles. Also, remember that you can earn My Nintendo Gold Points** – awarded based on 5% of the amount you pay (excluding tax and any points or discounts used). If you have a paid Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pass membership, you can even earn double points during the sale.*** Then, you can redeem your Gold Points toward the purchase of other eligible digital games, DLC****, Nintendo Switch Online memberships, and more. Hurry, though – this sale ends Dec. 4 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Shop online at Nintendo.com and Nintendo eShop on your device. For more information, please visit https://www.nintendo.com/store/games/deals/?cid=N1101-01:ch=pfb.
Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- A Building Full of Cats
- Aliisha:The Oblivion of Twin Goddesses
- Animal Puzzle Cats
- Arcade Archives METAL BLACK
- Arctictopia
- Baby Shapes for Kids – Puzzle,Animal,Funny, Parent,Coloring,Farm Simulator Games
- Blade of Darkness
- Camper Van Simulator 2
- Car Parking Madness School Drive Mechanic Car Games Simulator 2023 – Available Nov. 28
- Cleopatra Fortune S-Tribute
- Dead Station
- Desktop Soccer 2
- Floating Cloud God: Anniversary Edition
- Freud’s Bones – The Game
- GOODBYE WORLD
- HALF DEAD 3
- How to Fool a Liar King Remastered – Available Nov. 25
- KnifeBoy Rebooted – Available Nov. 25
- Legendary Heroes
- MEGALAN 11 – Available Nov. 30
- Monmusu Gladiator
- My Downtown
- Parents Vs Kids – Available Nov. 25
- Pixel Art Coloring Book
- Pocket Pool – Available Nov. 25
- Primal Light
- Retro Goal
- Return to Shironagasu Island
- Savior of the Abyss
- Scar of the Doll: A Psycho-Horror Story about the Mystery of an Older Sister
- Ship of Fools
- Soccer Story – Available Nov. 29
- Swoon! Earth Escape
- THAT’S A COW
- Triangulate
- Until the Last Plane – Available Nov. 30
- Watch Over Christmas