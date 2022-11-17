Nintendo eShop Update – Pokémon Scarlet/Violet, Just Dance 2023, Finding Paradise

There’s a significant sized list of new Nintendo Switch eShop releases about to drop, including of course the one-two punch of Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet.
Other options to consider, but of course not less worth in any way, includes Just Dance 2023 Edition, Finding Paradise, The Oregon Trail, Pid, McPixel 3 and tons more.
See the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch
- Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet – Are you ready to catch, battle and train Pokémon in the wide-open world of the Paldea region? Choose either Sprigatito, Fuecoco or Quaxly as your first partner Pokémon and set off on your journey in a vibrant and expansive open world – one welcoming to expert Trainers and newcomers alike. There is no set path on your Paldea adventure, so you can weave freely through your Treasure Hunt consisting of three grand stories. And thanks to the Terastal Phenomenon, certain Pokémon you discover will shine and glimmer with special power. Plus, trade, battle and explore with friends and family in local wireless or online* multiplayer** gameplay, opening the door to an adventure for every kind of Trainer! The Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet games will be available on Nov. 18.
- Just Dance 2023 Edition – Get ready to discover a never-ending party experience! Now with additional modes, personalization, 3D immersive worlds and new songs, you can experience a dance party all year long. And for the first time, dance to record-breaking South Korean boy band BTS with “Dynamite” and other new tracks from the latest hits to classic oldies. Play with up to five friends in local play** and online* multiplayer with cross-play where you can create private groups, pick your favorite songs and discover a new era of dance. Just Dance 2023 Edition launches for Nintendo Switch on Nov. 22.
- Bravery and Greed – Bravery and Greed is a beat ’em up, roguelite, dungeon brawler for up to four players.** Choose from four classic fantasy classes, engage in a deep robust combat system and play a variety of co-operative and competitive game modes with friends via local and online* play. Get rich or die trying! Gather your squad and combat your way through Bravery and Greed, available now.
- Finding Paradise – In Finding Paradise, Dr. Rosalene and Dr. Watts have a peculiar job: They perform an operation that allows their patients to relive their lives from the very beginning. This special operation is done to only those who are at the end of their lives, giving them a second chance to redo what they wish they had done in the past, but didn’t. Finding Paradise is the second episode of the To the Moon series. It follows the life of the doctors’ new patient, Colin, as they attempt to unravel a life that is split down the middle and fulfill a wish that appears to be self-contradictory by nature. Finding Paradise will be available on Nov. 18.
Activities:
- Double Gold Point Promotion for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pass Members – From Nov. 1 to Jan. 31, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. PT, Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members can get double My Nintendo Gold Points*** on the purchase of eligible digital games and DLC in Nintendo eShop and My Nintendo Store. That means members can earn 10% in Gold Points, which they can then use toward your next eligible purchase. For more information, please visit https://www.nintendo.com/whatsnew/.
- Festive Prizes for 10 Lucky Winners! – Until Jan. 10, 2023, enter the My Nintendo Family Fun Holiday Sweepstakes for your chance to win**** a super prize package featuring Super Mario themed goodies from X Rocker, PDP and Club Mocchi Mocchi – TOMY! Prizes include an X Rocker Super Mario Floor Rocker Gaming Chair, Club Mocchi Mocchi Super Mushroom Mega Plush and a PDP 1-Up Glow in the Dark Nintendo Switch controller and travel case. My Nintendo members can redeem 10 My Nintendo Platinum Points***** to enter, with up to three entries total. Five lucky winners will be picked. Jump over to https://my.nintendo.com/rewards/119579e6575b0e39 to enter today!
Nintendo eShop sales:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 3DS and Wii U
- Check out the full list of deals available this week at https://www.nintendo.com/store/sales-and-deals.
Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- Arcade Archives BARADUKE
- Big Kids Games Collection Bundle 6-in-1 Funny Educational Children & Toddler Learning Pack
- Butterfly’s Poison; Blood Chains
- Chompy Chomp Chomp Party
- Corner Driver
- Cronostase Electric Collection
- Extinction Eclipse
- First Time in Rome – Collector’s Edition
- Happy Animals Mini Golf
- Heidelberg 1693 – Available Nov. 18
- In Extremis DX
- Jigsaw Puzzle: Belgium through the Lens
- Labyrinth: Classic Pinball Puzzle
- Madorica Real Estate 2 -The mystery of the new property-
- Martial Knight
- McPixel 3
- Montgomery Fox And The Case Of The Diamond Necklace
- Montgomery Fox And The Revenge Of Victor Draven
- My Fantastic Ranch
- Pid – Available Nov. 18
- Pixel Game Maker Series VERZEUS
- Puzzle by Nikoli S Slitherlink
- Puzzle Collection: Complete Edition
- Puzzle Games Bundle (5 in 1) – Available Nov. 18
- Q REMASTERED
- Quantum Storm – Available Nov. 18
- RWBY: Arrowfell
- Saint Kotar – Available Nov. 22
- Slime’s Journey – Available Nov. 18
- Starsand
- Succubus With Guns – Available Nov. 18
- Super Toy Cars Collection – Available Nov. 18
- The Awakening of Mummies
- The Closed Circle
- The Kingdom of Gardenia
- The Lost Labyrinth
- The Oregon Trail
- Ultimate ADOM – Caverns of Chaos
- War of Ships
- Wobbledogs Console Edition
- World Class Champion Soccer
- WWII Tank Battle Arena