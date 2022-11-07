Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II destroys franchise records, hits $1 billion in sales

We’d like to think the latest Call of Duty sales milestone has something to do with publishing our review last week, but even if it did not, Activision is happy to share the latest stats.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has apparently blasted past franchise records and has topped $1,000,000,000 (that’s a billion) in sales, worldwide, in the 10 days since launch. Impressive, especially when it took Black Ops II 15 days to reach that milestone, but to be fair that was priced $10 less depending on the platform.
Have a look at the press release below!
Activision’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II continues to smash franchise records as the new blockbuster has crossed $1 billion in worldwide sell-through following the first 10 days from its release on October 28, 2022. The new mark tops the previous franchise record of 15 days set in 2012 by Black Ops II.
Player engagement continues to soar as Modern Warfare II players already have played more than 200 million hours and over 1 billion matches across PlayStation, Xbox and PC platforms in the first 10 days following its release on October 28.
“Our developers, along with our entire Activision Blizzard team, are the backbone of our unwavering commitment to serve our hundreds of millions of players around the world. I am so proud of the extraordinary efforts from our Call of Duty teams and the records they have achieved with Modern Warfare II. Connecting the world through joy, fun and the thrill of competition is the key to our success. Modern Warfare II has provided this to millions of players faster and with greater satisfaction than ever before,” said Bobby Kotick, CEO, Activision Blizzard.
The newest records build on Modern Warfare II’s momentum:
- Modern Warfare II is the highest grossing entertainment opening of 2022.
- Modern Warfare II is the #1 top selling opening in franchise history topping $800 million in sell-through following its first three days of release.
- On November 16, the run continues with the release of Call of Duty: Warzone TM 2.0.
“The incredible momentum driving Modern Warfare II is a direct reflection of the energy and passion of the Call of Duty community,” said Johanna Faries, General Manager, Call of Duty. “As we look ahead to an unprecedented level of support for Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0’s launch next week, we are motivated to deliver again for the best player community in the world.”