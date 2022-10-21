Phantom Thieves are Deck Verified!

October 21st marks the day that the Phantom Thieves break out of their PS4 prisons and encroach onto the current gen platforms. Atlus’ wildly popular Persona 5 Royal will now find new audiences as the game hits PC, PlayStation 5, Switch and the Xbox platform (our review here). For those who are members of Microsoft’s Game Pass, the title part of the service that imparts on you a rotating library of titles for you to try. For portable minded players, Persona 5 Royal is on Nintendo’s hybrid as well as Valve’s much bandied about Steam Deck.
For the uninitiated Persona 5R is the complete version of Persona 5, featuring a new character, scenario and all the optional DLC that was released for the original. There are many ways to purchase this new port, but for the completists out there Shop Atlus is offering the aptly named “One More” edition.
This one features a plethora of goods including Tarot cards, a bag modeled after Goro Akechi’s Briefcase and to put it all together, a treasure chest shaped box. Hopefully the success of this release will see the eventual release of other Phantom Thieves adventures such as the musou-styled Strikers and the rhythm game Dancing in Starlight.
Persona 5 Royal — Finish ‘Em Trailer | Xbox GamePass, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows:
ATLUS today launched their RPG hit Persona 5 Royal for Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, Steam, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch. Persona 5 Royal is also Steam Deck Verified. Persona 5 Royal makes its epic return with previously released DLC included in the base game and is available to all Xbox Game Pass users on PC and Xbox platforms now!
Players can purchase the Digital and Launch Editions of the game, which include Persona 5 Royal and over 40 items of previously released downloadable content. A limited quantity of physical Collector’s Editions are available exclusively at Shop Atlus while supplies last.