Nintendo eShop Update – NieR:Automata, LEGO Bricktales, No Man’s Sky

There’s a heck of a lot of interesting releases landing on the Nintendo Switch eShop this week, that’s for sure.
Switch players can finally get their hands on ports of NieR:Automata (known as The End of YoRHa Edition) and No Man’s Sky, and also get a first crack at LEGO Bricktales, and so much more.
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch
- NieR:Automata The End of YoRHa Edition – NieR:Automata The End of YoRHa Edition is the Nintendo Switch version of NieR:Automata, an award-winning post-apocalyptic action RPG that has achieved deep-rooted popularity around the world. In the distant future, invaders from another world attack without warning, unleashing a new type of threat: weapons known as “machine lifeforms.” In the face of this insurmountable threat, mankind is driven from Earth and takes refuge on the Moon. As 2B, a member of the newly organized android military force YoRHa, players will immerse themselves in a ferocious battle to take back the planet.
- LEGO Bricktales – Embark on an epic adventure across a world of beautiful LEGO diorama biomes crafted brick-by-brick with your little robot buddy in tow as you search for inspiration to help your grandfather reinvigorate his rundown amusement park. Your journey will take you to the deepest jungle, sun-drenched deserts, a bustling city corner, a towering medieval castle and tropical Caribbean islands. Help the minifigures of these worlds by solving puzzles and unlock new skills throughout the story to uncover the many secrets and mysteries they contain. LEGO Bricktales will be available on Oct. 12.
- No Man’s Sky – Inspired by the sense of adventure and imagination from classic science-fiction, No Man’s Sky presents you with a galaxy to explore, filled with distinct planets and lifeforms, and constant danger and action. In No Man’s Sky, every star is the light of a distant sun, each orbited by planets filled with life, and you can go to any of them you choose. Fly smoothly from deep space to planetary surfaces, with no loading screens and no limits. In this infinite procedurally generated universe, you’ll discover places and creatures that no other players have seen before – and perhaps never will again. No Man’s Sky will be available on Oct. 7.
Activities:
Nintendo eShop sales:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 3DS and Wii U
Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- 4×4 Offroad Driver
- A Frog’s Job – Available Oct. 7
- Assassin’s Creed Anniversary Edition Mega Bundle
- Billiard: Classic 8 Ball Pool
- Bloodwash – Available Oct. 12
- Brick Breaker Ball Shooter
- Bus Driving Simulator 22
- CHAOS;CHILD – Available Oct. 7
- CHAOS;HEAD NOAH – Available Oct. 7
- Clock Maker : My Clock – ver. digital (with timer)
- CosmoPlayerZ
- Cyjin: The Cyborg Ninja
- Dropsy
- Endless Memories – Available Oct. 7
- Everdell
- Falling Out
- Frogy World – Available Oct. 10
- In Sound Mind – Available Oct. 11
- Jewel Diamonds
- Josh Journey: Darkness Totems
- Kamiwaza: Way of the Thief – Available Oct. 11
- L.O.L. Surprise! B.B.s BORN TO TRAVEL – Available Oct. 7
- LawnMower: Mortal Race – Available Oct. 8
- Little Kong: Jungle Fun
- Lost Dream: Memories – Available Oct. 8
- Maze Blaze
- memory – The Original Matching Game from Ravensburger
- Mermaid Story
- Poker World: Casino Game
- Prodeus – Available Oct. 7
- Sakura MMO 2
- School Race GP
- Splatter – Zombiecalypse Now – Available Oct. 7
- Super Jagger Bomb
- SWARMRIDER OMEGA
- The Battle of Polytopia – Available Oct. 12
- Trash Sailors
- Tribe Explorer
- Ultra Mega Xtra Party Challenge – Available Oct. 7
- Unusual Findings – Available Oct. 12
- Wizorb
- 異世界娘と婚活中 ～ Isekai Bride Hunting ～ Meir Edition