Nintendo eShop Update: Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3, Dragon Ball: The Breakers

This week’s eShop update is chock full of games, but it’s an especially good week if you’re a fan of online multiplayer. First, DRAGON BALL: THE BREAKERS offers asymmetrical action as seven players team up (or go it alone) as they try to stay alive against the Raider. On top of that, Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway features online races with up to a dozen players — though it’s also got a wealth of single-player content for anyone who prefers gaming solo.
There’s also a tonne of other new content hitting the eShop this week, so see the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch
- DRAGON BALL: THE BREAKERS – DRAGON BALL: THE BREAKERS is an online asymmetrical action game in which a team of seven ordinary citizens tries to survive the Raider – a classic DRAGON BALL rival such as Frieza, Cell and Buu – who will hunt them down and evolve into an unstoppable force during the game. Escaping won’t be so easy! Cooperate with others while there’s still time, but the Raider or other Survivors’ decisions may force you to go at it alone. Escape from large maps composed of several areas, customize your playstyle and unlock unique skills, or even play as an iconic DRAGON BALL rival yourself. DRAGON BALL: THE BREAKERS is now available for pre-order and will be launching on Oct. 14. DRAGON BALL: THE BREAKERS Special Edition features the full game and a set of cosmetic items that will make your Survivor stand out on the battlefield with a complete outfit, a victory pose and a vehicle skin.
- Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway – Nickelodeon Kart Racers returns bigger than ever! Featuring a cast of over 40 iconic characters, you’ll drift, slide and boost your way to the finish line on tracks inspired by legendary Nickelodeon shows like SpongeBob SquarePants, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Avatar: The Last Airbender and more. Enjoy surprises like water and slime slides and new vehicle types, including motorcycles and watercrafts. Mix and match parts, vehicles and paint jobs together, then select a crew and chief to give your racer unique abilities. Race on new tracks in a slime scramble or face off in new arenas in four-player local* and 12-player online** multiplayer. Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway is now available for pre-order and launching on Oct. 14. Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway Turbo Edition includes the base game, two playable racers and two crew members from Avatar: The Last Airbender and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Kart parts and more!
- Them’s Fightin’ Herds – Them’s Fightin’ Herds is a 2D fighting game featuring a cast of adorable animals designed by acclaimed cartoon producer Lauren Faust. Beneath the cute and cuddly surface, a serious fighter awaits! Fight opponents offline or battle across the globe using four-button fighting mechanics, a magic system and an enhanced super attack. In story mode players will explore an episodic adventure filled with exploration, combat challenges, minigames and boss fights. The battle begins on Oct. 18.
- Digital Spotlight:
- Yay, Sports! – Knock October out of the park with some sporty games on Nintendo Switch, just in time for National Sports Day! Get gritty on the pitch with Mario and friends in Mario Strikers: Battle League, step up to the plate with MLB the Show 22, make the highlight reel in Rocket League or snag a Victory Royale in the current season of Fortnite. Looking for a variety of sports to dive into? Nintendo Switch Sports has you covered with six: Soccer, Volleyball, Bowling, Tennis, Badminton and Chambara (swordplay), and each one is playable with intuitive motion controls! Plus, Golf will be added to the game as a seventh sport in a free update this holiday. Mario Strikers: Battle League, MLB the Show 22, Rocket League, Fortnite and Nintendo Switch Sports are all available now in Nintendo eShop.
DLC:
- Enhance Your Aionios Journey! – Come explore the vast world of Aionios in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 for the Nintendo Switch system, where you can scale cliffs, descend sandy slopes, zipline across ropes and sail the seas! And with the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Expansion Pass DLC***, there’s even more rich gameplay to sink your teeth into. Wave 2 launches today and includes a new Hero character, Ino, that grants access to the new class, “Noponic Champion,” Challenge Battles, unique accessories and special outfits! The Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Expansion Pass is available now in Nintendo eShop and grants access to four waves of DLC content for Xenoblade Chronicles 3 as each becomes available.
Pre-orders:
- MARIO + RABBIDS SPARKS OF HOPE – A cosmic adventure of galactic proportions with Mario and the Rabbids is just around the corner! Explore vibrant worlds, unlock secrets, rescue Sparks and save the galaxy in exciting tactical battles. Freely roam through all sorts of wondrous worlds, each one jam-packed with discoveries. Recruit up to 30 different Sparks, each with their own special powers and skills that can help “spark” a decisive victory! Can Mario and the Rabbids put an end to the darkness? MARIO + RABBIDS SPARKS OF HOPE launches on Nintendo Switch on Oct. 20. Pre-orders are available in Nintendo eShop and in the My Nintendo Store on Nintendo.com. A Gold Edition can also be pre-ordered, containing the base game, weapon skins and a season pass that includes upcoming DLC packs with new adventures, quests and battles.
Nintendo eShop sales:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 3DS and Wii U
- Check out the full list of deals available this week at https://www.nintendo.com/store/sales-and-deals.
Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- A Plague Tale: Requiem – Cloud Version – Available Oct. 18
- Airport Flight Administrator Simulator & Air Traffic-Sky Airplane Sim Plane Games
- Aquarist
- Arcade Archives ASSAULT
- Arcade Archives DARIUS
- Atari Mania
- Beeny – Available Oct. 14
- Black Widow: Looking for Love
- Blaloon Blalympia
- Blaloon Blalympia 2
- BOT.vinnik Chess 2
- Broken Universe – Tower Defense – Available Oct. 14
- Bunker Life
- Bus Simulator City Ride
- Chess Classic Board Game
- Corrupt – Political Idle City War Strategy Simulator Craft
- Elite Soldier Shooter
- Fallen Knight
- Football Cup 2022
- Fragment’s Note+
- God Damn The Garden – Available Oct. 14
- Invocation: The Festival of Souls
- Kawaii Solitaire 3 in 1
- LET’S PLAY CURLING!!
- Loot Box Simulator – RPG Anime Girls
- Mad Experiments: Escape Room – Available Oct. 14
- My Life: Pet Vet
- NASCAR Rivals – Available Oct. 14
- Paradise Marsh
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous – Cloud Version
- Pill Baby – Available Oct. 15
- Pnevmo-Capsula – Available Oct. 19
- reky – Available Oct. 14
- RichMan 11 – Available Oct. 19
- Rush Hour Deluxe – The ultimate traffic jam game!
- Sherlock Holmes and The Hound of The Baskervilles
- Space Roguelike Adventure
- Star Trek Prodigy: Supernova – Available Oct. 14
- Super Dino
- SUPER FUNKY BOWLING – Available Oct. 14
- Temp Zero
- The Preschoolers: Season 1
- The Witch’s House MV
- Tinhead (QUByte Classics)
- Trifox
- Undungeon
- ValiDate: Struggling Singles in your Area
- Virtual Families Cook Off: Chapter 1 Let’s Go Flippin’
- Warpips
- Winter Games 2023
- Witchcrafty
- Yum Yum Cookstar
- 異世界最強勇者の悲恋物語 – Isekai Tragic Love –