Last week in New York, the annual New York Comic Con was held at the Javits Convention Center. The show, which draws thousands of comic book, entertainment and pop culture fans from all over, is the biggest comic convention on the east coast and all of the major comic companies are in attendance, as well as a host of video game companies.
Below is a sampling of the show floor, the booths, the displays, and even some of the panels that took place over the course of four days. Check out the Cosplay Gallery article too for even more pics!
New York Comic Con 2022: Show Floor Gallery: