Nintendo Direct coming tomorrow

Here’s an exciting way to start a Monday:
Tune in at 7 a.m. PT on Tuesday, Sept. 13, for a Nintendo Direct livestream featuring roughly 40 minutes of information mainly focused on Nintendo Switch games launching this winter. Watch it here: https://www.youtube.com/c/nintendo.
Obviously Nintendo are tight-lipped about what will be showcased during this Direct, but between Bayonetta 3, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, and Pokémon Scarlet/Violet, their line-up for the next few months is already looking stellar. Beyond that, it’ll be interesting to see whether any of the rumours — Zelda remakes? Metroid re-releases? More info on Breath of the Wild 2? — pan out.
In any case, we’ll know in less than 24 hours, so tune in to https://www.youtube.com/c/nintendo tomorrow morning!