Logitech shows off new gaming handheld

With the success of the Steam Deck (not to mention the Switch’s ongoing popularity), it’s pretty clear that handheld gaming is seeing a resurgence. Today Logitech threw their hat into the ring with the announcement of their new gaming handheld, the Logitech G CLOUD Gaming Handheld.
As you can probably tell from the name, cloud gaming is the device’s big focus. As Logitech notes in their press release (which you can read below), the device — whose name is probably a little cumbersome — supports both Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and NVIDIA GeForce NOW, along with local streaming through any number of apps. There’s also some room for local saves, with a 64GB hard drive, but that can also be expanded via microSD card.
Other info about the Logitech G Cloud’s specs: it has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor, and a 7-inch screen. You can read all the spec details here.
Some images are below, along with a few videos of the device in action. If you’re interested, you won’t have to wait very long: according to Amazon, the Logitech G Cloud is out October 18th, and you can pre-order now. The price tag? $299 for pre-orders, or $349 at regular price.
As a streaming-focused device, it’ll be interesting to see how it succeeds, but as someone who greatly prefers handheld gaming over more traditional consoles, the Logitech G Cloud looks intriguing.
Logitech G, a brand of Logitech and leading innovator of gaming technologies and gear, today announced the launch of the much-anticipated Logitech G CLOUD Gaming Handheld, a purpose-built gaming device for cloud gaming. The new device includes precision gaming controls, a full 1080p HD screen, amazing battery life, and a lightweight, sleek form factor that enables players to enjoy libraries of PC and console games from the cloud in a fun, new way.
“Cloud gaming is a super-exciting new way to play games. I love that you can access game libraries from anywhere,” said Ujesh Desai, vice president and general manager of Logitech Gaming. “What we wanted to do was challenge ourselves to build a device that was perfectly optimized for cloud gaming. This meant precision controls – similar to a high-end Xbox controller – a large HD screen, amazing battery life and lightweight design so players can enjoy long gaming sessions, without any compromises.”
The Logitech G CLOUD Gaming Handheld was developed in partnership with Tencent Games and supports cloud streaming from Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and NVIDIA GeForce NOW. Players can also stream local games from an Xbox console with the Xbox app, their Steam games via SteamLink or download remote play apps, video streaming, and more via the Google Play Store.
“Xbox Cloud Gaming was built to enable players around the world to access Xbox games whenever they want, on the device of their choosing,” said Catherine Gluckstein, vice president Xbox Cloud Gaming at Microsoft. “At Xbox we’ve been on this journey to bring the joy and community of gaming to more people, and we’re excited to see Logitech G launch a cloud-gaming device that will delight players with Xbox games in more places.”
“NVIDIA GeForce NOW is an open cloud gaming service that streams over 1,400 PC games, including over 100 that are free-to-play,” said Phil Eisler, vice president and general manager of GeForce NOW cloud gaming at NVIDIA. “It’s great to see Logitech G optimize the experience so gamers can enjoy their favorite PC games in an incredible new way.”
The Logitech G CLOUD Gaming Handheld enables gamers to play anywhere with Wi-Fi. Key features include:
- Comfortable Play All Day – With a 12+ hour battery life and weight of only 463g, players can enjoy extended gaming sessions.
- Full HD – The large 7-inch full 1080p HD touchscreen touts a 60Hz refresh rate and a full-screen 16:9 gaming experience that is unique to handhelds.
- Precision Gaming Controls – Performance and feedback rival the best controllers with haptics, gyroscope, and remappable controls.
- Sustainability – All Logitech G products are certified carbon neutral, meaning that the carbon impact of the product has been reduced to zero due to Logitech’s investment in carbon offsetting and removal projects. The packaging of this product is also made from paper sourced from FSC®-certified forests and other controlled sources.
The Logitech G CLOUD Gaming Handheld will be unveiled at Logitech’s inaugural LogiPlay event, a landmark event celebrating gaming and streaming culture.
Pricing and Availability
The Logitech G CLOUD Gaming Handheld is expected to be available on LogitechG.com and at Amazon and Best Buy in North America in October of 2022 for a suggested retail price of $349.99. If you pre-order now, the Logitech G Cloud is $299.99 for a limited time. For more information, please visit our website, our blog or connect with us @LogitechG.