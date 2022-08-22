Moonscars joins the Humble Choice when it launches September 23rd

When you think of Humble Bundle, you often associate discounted games/software whose proceeds go to charity, but very few remember that Humble is actually a publisher of games and they too have a Game Pass like service. Dubbed Humble Choice, it’s a selection of Humble published titles which are offered as part of its Humble Monthly Service. The latest title that will be joining this curated service will be Black Mermaid’s Moonscars.
Crafted from clay, Grey Irma who seeks “The Sculptor” in order to find out its purpose. Visceral combat, beautiful visuals which evokes medieval oil paintings, players will be able to step into this dark fantasy world on September 27th. Along with debuting on Humble Choice, the title will also see release on PC, PlayStation and Xbox (which will also join Game Pass as well). I like what I see so far and look forward to how the title will shape up later this fall.
Moonscars – Release Date Trailer | Humble Games:
Moonscars is a 2d souls-like platform slasher coming to PC, Xbox One, PS5, PS and Switch, on September 27th! Watch the ‘Prelude’ story trailer to discover more about this unforgiving world as you prepare to meet your maker!