Delve into Shovel Knight Dig on September 23rd

It has been a solid 4 years since the last proper Shovel Knight title was released, so it’s about damn time for a new one… which is why Yacht Club Games announced a release date for Shovel Knight Dig finally.
Coming to the Nintendo Switch, PC via Steam and iOS devices on September 23rd, 2022, Shovel Knight Dig is an all-new adventure being co-developed by Nitrome. The title will set fans back $24.99 (but also included as a part of Apple Arcade subscription), and judging by the latest media, it’s looking quite good.
Check out the trailer, screens and announcement below.
Shovel Knight Dig screens:
Shovel Knight Dig Releases on September 23rd!:
The next epic platformer in the Shovel Knight saga is finally on the horizon! After 4 years of development, pixel-perfectionists Yacht Club Games and Nitrome are proud to announce that their ambitious co-developed title, Shovel Knight Dig, will be coming to Nintendo Switch, Apple Arcade, and Steam on September 23rd, 2022.
The release date announcement was paired with a comical Live-Action skit by YouTubers, Jirard Khalil (The Completionist) and Arin Hanson (Game Grumps). The full trailer can be viewed on the Yacht Club Games YouTube channel here.
Price:
- Nintendo Switch: $24.99
- Steam: $24.99 – Steam will have a 10% off & free soundtrack promotion at launch
- Apple Arcade: Free via Apple Arcade Subscription
Game Description: When Drill Knight and his dastardly digging crew blast apart Shovel Knight’s peaceful campsite and steal his loot, he grabs his trusty Shovel Blade and starts tunneling after them! But as he and Shield Knight soon discover, this adventure goes much deeper than a simple heist…
Meet new friends and foes, visit strange lands, and outfit yourself in your quest to keep the entire land from collapsing underfoot! Jump, slash, and dig your way down an ever-changing chasm of mystery in Shovel Knight Dig, an all-new Shovel Knight adventure!