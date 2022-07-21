«

Nintendo eShop Update: LIVE A LIVE, Bright Memory: Infinite, Train Valley

July 21st, 2022

by Paul Bryant


Fans of cult Japanese RPGs are going to be very happy with this week’s eShop update, as Nintendo and Square Enix are bringing the modern remake of LIVE A LIVE to the Switch. Initially released on the Super Famicom in Japan in 1994, the game has been remake with an “HD-2D” new coat of paint that combines its original pixel art with some more modern touches.

That’s not the only game coming to the eShop, of course. There’s also Bright Memory: Infinite, Train Valley, and a couple of dozen other titles. See the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.

This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:

  • Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch
    • LIVE A LIVE – A classic RPG is reborn! LIVE A LIVE has been revitalized in a stunning HD-2D visual style that blends 3D environments and modern effects with pixel-art characters and details. Play as different heroes through the ages and discover seven interwoven stories right from the start, from Prehistory to the Wild West, the Near Future and beyond. Each character has their own set of abilities and mechanics that change their gameplay. Use these character-specific abilities to excel in combat, progress through each chapter and learn how their stories are connected. LIVE A LIVE will be available on July 22.

Pre-Orders:

  • Azure Striker GUNVOLT 3 – The next installment in the high-speed 2D action Gunvolt series is here with Azure Striker GUNVOLT 3. Balancing both an involving story and satisfying gameplay, this is the most extravagant entry in the series yet! Play as both new star Kirin and series protagonist Gunvolt as you switch between them on the fly while conquering many stages and bosses. The thrilling near-future dystopian story plays out in Story Mode+, which keeps the exciting action uninterrupted by the rich story. New to Azure Striker GUNVOLT 3 are Image Pulses, collectable summons and equipment called forth from Gunvolt’s own memories. Over 150 varieties are available to collect! Pre-order Azure Striker GUNVOLT 3 today before it launches on July 28.

Activities:

  • Happy Birthday, Pokémon UNITE– It’s been one year since Pokémon Trainers first landed on Aeos Island, which means it’s time to celebrate a year of ferocious battles and fabulous goal zone Aeos energy dunks. The excitement kicks off on July 21 with new Unite licenses, Holowear and gifts for logging in, the start of Battle Pass Season 9 and a delicious Anniversary Cake Challenge. Since it wouldn’t be much of a celebration without cake, Trainers will be able to collect frosting for the Anniversary Cake Challenge, running until Sept. 1 at 4:59 p.m. PT. Battle and complete missions to collect frosting to build a mouth-watering anniversary cake – all while earning useful rewards. To learn about more 1st Anniversary activities for Pokémon UNITE, visit https://unite.pokemon.com/en-us/news/pokemon-unite-anniversary/. Happy anniversary, Trainers!

