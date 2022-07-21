Nintendo eShop Update: LIVE A LIVE, Bright Memory: Infinite, Train Valley

Fans of cult Japanese RPGs are going to be very happy with this week’s eShop update, as Nintendo and Square Enix are bringing the modern remake of LIVE A LIVE to the Switch. Initially released on the Super Famicom in Japan in 1994, the game has been remake with an “HD-2D” new coat of paint that combines its original pixel art with some more modern touches.
That’s not the only game coming to the eShop, of course. There’s also Bright Memory: Infinite, Train Valley, and a couple of dozen other titles. See the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- LIVE A LIVE – A classic RPG is reborn! LIVE A LIVE has been revitalized in a stunning HD-2D visual style that blends 3D environments and modern effects with pixel-art characters and details. Play as different heroes through the ages and discover seven interwoven stories right from the start, from Prehistory to the Wild West, the Near Future and beyond. Each character has their own set of abilities and mechanics that change their gameplay. Use these character-specific abilities to excel in combat, progress through each chapter and learn how their stories are connected. LIVE A LIVE will be available on July 22.
Pre-Orders:
- Azure Striker GUNVOLT 3 – The next installment in the high-speed 2D action Gunvolt series is here with Azure Striker GUNVOLT 3. Balancing both an involving story and satisfying gameplay, this is the most extravagant entry in the series yet! Play as both new star Kirin and series protagonist Gunvolt as you switch between them on the fly while conquering many stages and bosses. The thrilling near-future dystopian story plays out in Story Mode+, which keeps the exciting action uninterrupted by the rich story. New to Azure Striker GUNVOLT 3 are Image Pulses, collectable summons and equipment called forth from Gunvolt’s own memories. Over 150 varieties are available to collect! Pre-order Azure Striker GUNVOLT 3 today before it launches on July 28.
Activities:
- Happy Birthday, Pokémon UNITE! – It’s been one year since Pokémon Trainers first landed on Aeos Island, which means it’s time to celebrate a year of ferocious battles and fabulous goal zone Aeos energy dunks. The excitement kicks off on July 21 with new Unite licenses, Holowear and gifts for logging in, the start of Battle Pass Season 9 and a delicious Anniversary Cake Challenge. Since it wouldn’t be much of a celebration without cake, Trainers will be able to collect frosting for the Anniversary Cake Challenge, running until Sept. 1 at 4:59 p.m. PT. Battle and complete missions to collect frosting to build a mouth-watering anniversary cake – all while earning useful rewards. To learn about more 1st Anniversary activities for Pokémon UNITE, visit https://unite.pokemon.com/en-us/news/pokemon-unite-anniversary/. Happy anniversary, Trainers!
Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- Aery – Vikings
- Animal Rivals: Up In The Air – Available July 22
- Arcade Archives DRAGON SABER
- Arsonist Heaven – Available July 27
- Bricky to Me
- Bright Memory: Infinite Gold Edition
- Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium
- Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium Bundle
- Clutter Evolution: Beyond Xtreme
- Coromon
- Darker Skies
- Deadliest Catch – Ocean Boat Driving & Fishing 2022 Simulator
- Driving Quest
- Dungeon Slime Collection – Available July 22
- Egg Over It: Fall Flat from the Top
- Faith & Shield :Tower Defense Space Wars Game 2022
- Farm Manager 2022
- First Time In Paris – Collector’s Edition
- GemaBoy Zero Origins – Available July 27
- House Builder
- Hover Racer – Available July 22
- Inertia: Redux – Available July 22
- Japanese Escape Games The Hotel of Tricks
- Master Sleuth Bundle
- Mini Subway: Logic on the Metro Line
- Mojito the Cat
- Motorcycle Driving Simulator-Dirt & Parking 2022 Racing Games Ultimate 4×4 City Offroad Kart
- Pet Rock
- Raging Blasters
- River City Saga: Three Kingdoms
- Sakura Fantasy – Available July 22
- Secrets of Light and Shadow – Available July 23
- Severed Steel
- Solitaire Collection
- Supaplex GO!
- The Legacy: The Tree of Might
- Train Valley: Console Edition – Available July 27
- Under the Jolly Roger Complete Edition – Available July 22
- Wally and the FANTASTIC PREDATORS
- Wayward Strand