HexGaming’s new controller will help PlayStation players reach the elite level

If you want to win, you wouldn’t want to go into competition with less than stellar equipment. HexGaming is looking to give PS5 players the edge against anyone who takes them on. The Hex Rival Pro for the PS5 will be available at retailers such as Amazon.
Offering the ability to swap components to cater to your preferences (analog sticks of varying heights, and curvature is part of the package), the controller is ergonomically designed to enable players who have marathon gaming sessions to have maximum comfort. A back touchpad that is programmable can mean the difference between getting the kill shot or getting killed.
The Hex Rival Pro controller for the PS5 starts at $199.99 and honestly…can you put a price on comfort and performance?
Hex Rival Pro controller product shots: