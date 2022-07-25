Batgirl to join the Gotham Knights roster

The open world RPG Gotham Knights has been in the works for quite some time now, so it’s always great to see some progress being made and new media for the Warner Bros. Games and DC title.
Probably corresponding to the San Diego Comic Con in some way, Warner Bros. revealed Batgirl (a.k.a Barbara Gordon) would be joining the roster, and conveniently released a set of screens and a gameplay trailer too.
Gotham Knights is scheduled for a Oct. 25th, 2022 release for the PS5, Xbox Series X and PC.
Gotham Knights – Official Batgirl Gameplay Trailer:
Gotham Knights – Batgirl screens:
Warner Bros. Games and DC today premiered an all-new gameplay trailer for Gotham Knights, the upcoming open-world action RPG in development by Warner Bros. Games Montréal. The video showcases new gameplay and custom cutscenes of Batgirl, also known as Barbara Gordon. A highly trained fighter and expert computer coder and hacker, Batgirl brings both brawn and brains to the team of knights. Using her signature weapon, the tonfa, along with a fierce combination of kickboxing, capoeira and jiu-jitsu, Batgirl can swiftly take down powerful foes twice her size. With dangers new and old on the horizon, Batgirl is more determined than ever to keep Gotham safe and protect the city from falling into chaos.