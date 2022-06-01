«

Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet launching on November 18th, 2022

June 1st, 2022

by Paul Bryant


Heads up Pokémon trainers, Nintendo and The Pokémon Company have revealed the second trailer for Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet and have also dropped a release date for the Nintendo Switch titles: November 18th, 2022!

The new video shows off New Pokémon and Professors, and a heck of a lot more. Check it out below!

Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet screens:

Second Trailer | Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet:

✔️ New Pokémon

✔️ New Professors

✔️ New trailer

The wait is over, Trainers — the latest Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet trailer is finally here!

