Nintendo eShop Update – Pac-Man Museum+, Card Shark, Star Wars: KOTOR II – The Sith Lords

There’s a pleasant variety of new titles landing on the Nintendo eShop this week, including more Star Wars content, the quite unique Card Shark and Behind the Frame: The Finest Scenery releases, and more Pac-Man games and activities than most players would know what to do with. And a heck of a lot more.
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch
- STAR WARS: Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords – In this standalone sequel to the award-winning RPG STAR WARS: Knights of the Old Republic, the Sith Lords have hunted the Jedi to the edge of extinction and are on the verge of crushing the Old Republic. With the Jedi Order in ruin, the Republic’s only hope is a lone Jedi in exile struggling to reconnect with the Force. Lead a diverse crew of unique allies, make difficult choices with far-reaching consequences and decide your destiny. Will you follow the light side and save the Galaxy, or succumb to the dark side and bring it all down? Pre-order STAR WARS: Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords today before the game launches on June 8.
- PAC-MAN MUSEUM+ – Play 14 legendary PAC-MAN titles like the classic PAC-MAN and PAC-LAND, as well as the newly included PAC-IN-TIME and PAC-MAN 256. Whether you love the original PAC-MAN’s side-scrolling action or the puzzle genre, this collection has something for everyone, including five titles that can be played with friends and family in local multiplayer mode. There are even games for two players to take turns, so everyone gets to enjoy PAC-MAN together!
- Card Shark – Cheat your way to the top of 18th-century French society in an adventure game full of cunning, intrigue and delectable deceit. Master deceptions using card marking, false shuffles, deck switching and false deals! Use your ill-gotten gains to buy your way into the closed world of high-stakes tables.
- Behind the Frame: The Finest Scenery – There is more than what meets the eye, for every painting has a story to tell. Behind the Frame is a vivid, interactive fiction about an aspiring artist on the cusp of finishing the final piece of her gallery submission. As a passionate artist, seek the missing colors that will bring your paintings to life – all while remembering to take the occasional coffee and breakfast breaks that keep you going.
- Digital Spotlight
- Teach Your Parents a Thing or Two – Looking to spend some quality time with your family this week in honor of the Global Day of Parents? Why not throw them a party … with Mario and friends! Mario Party Superstars on Nintendo Switch brings back five classic boards from the Nintendo 64 Mario Party games and 100 minigames spanning the entire series. Both Mario Party mode and the minigame extravaganza Mt. Minigames can be played locally* or online**, so you can enjoy some nostalgic fun with your grown-ups – whether you live with them or not. Mario Party Superstars can be enjoyed by players of all levels, so you can teach your folks how to reel in a big payout in Cast Aways or be the last partygoer standing in Mushroom Mix-Up. Of course, it wouldn’t be a Mario Party without a little friendly competition, so don’t hesitate to humble them by stealing their stars, either. Plus, you can keep the party going with Super Mario Party for even more fun for everyone! Mario Party Superstars and Super Mario Party are both available now in Nintendo eShop.
Demos:
- Mario Strikers: Battle League First Kick – The Mario Strikers: Battle League game launches on June 10, and for those of you looking to get a leg up on your competition, here is an early opportunity to help sharpen your skills! The Mario Strikers: Battle League First Kick*** demo event is now available to download for free in Nintendo eShop and in the My Nintendo Store, and is open to all Nintendo Switch Online members. The First Kick demo event includes access to exciting online** team battles, available June 3-5, plus a training mode and some pre-season “friendlies” to help you prepare for match day. Players without an existing Nintendo Switch Online membership can claim a free seven-day trial, even if they’ve used a free trial in the past, which will grant access to the Mario Strikers: Battle League First Kick demo event.
Nintendo eShop sales:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 3DS and Wii U
Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- Arcade Archives FLIPULL
- Balloon Flight
- BIOMOTOR UNITRON
- Boxerpunk Stories – Available June 4
- Buck Bradley 2
- Clan O’Conall and the Crown of the Stag
- Demon Turf: Bundle
- Dungeon Village 2
- EleMetals: Death Metal Death Match! – Available June 3
- Fishing Paradiso
- Food Truck Tycoon – Asian Cuisine Deluxe Edition – Available June 3
- Gravitar: Recharged
- Jigsaw Fun 3-in-1 Collection
- KnightOut – Available June 3
- Lamplight City
- LOOPERS
- Moonrise Fall – Available June 3
- Mudness Offroad Car Simulator
- My Lovely Wife – Available June 8
- Ocean Animals Puzzle – Preschool Animal Learning Puzzles Game for Kids & Toddlers
- Ogre: Console Edition
- Pretty Girls Speed
- QUByte Classics: Jim Power: The Lost Dimension by PIKO
- Repentant
- Rolling Car Deluxe Edition
- Secrets of Magic 3: Happy Halloween – Available June 4
- Souldiers
- Soundboard: Buttons with Instant Sounds
- Spacewing War – Available June 8
- Surface Rush
- TEN – Available June 3
- The Fly Plane: Flight Simulator
- TOKOYO: Tower of Perpetuity
- Wonder Boy Collection – Available June 3
