Ninendo eShop Update: Portal: Companion Collection, Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, Rabbids

There’s an interesting mix of games in this week’s eShop update. If you’re looking for more content for existing games, both Monster Hunter Rise and Cuphead are getting DLC, with Sunbreak and The Last Delicious Course, respectively. There are a pair of all-time classics finally arriving on a Nintendo platformers, with Portal: Companion Collection featuring Portal and Portal 2. If you’re after a party game, there’s Rabbids: Party of Legends. And, of course, there are lots and lots of interesting-looking indie games, led by Little Noah: Scion of Paradise and Hourglass.
See the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch
- MONSTER HUNTER RISE: SUNBREAK – Rise again and join the hunt! MONSTER HUNTER RISE: SUNBREAK is the monstrous new expansion for MONSTER HUNTER RISE, the critically-acclaimed and top-selling MONSTER HUNTER title that released on Nintendo Switch in March 2021. The story of MONSTER HUNTER RISE: SUNBREAK begins following the heroic defense of Kamura Village that concludes in MONSTER HUNTER RISE. In addition to the new storyline, the expansion will introduce new monsters, new additions to combat and the Master Rank quest difficulty. MONSTER HUNTER RISE: SUNBREAK and the MONSTER HUNTER RISE: SUNBREAK Deluxe Edition are available today!
- Cuphead – The Delicious Last Course – In Cuphead – The Delicious Last Course, Cuphead and Mugman are joined by a new character, Ms. Chalice, for a DLC add-on adventure on a new island! With new weapons, charms and Ms. Chalice’s abilities, take on a new cast of multi-faceted, screen-filling bosses to assist Chef Saltbaker in Cuphead’s final challenging quest.
- Portal: Companion Collection: Award-winning gameplay, dark humor and groundbreaking exploration come to Nintendo Switch. Break the laws of spatial physics in ways you never thought possible with a highly experimental portal device. Solve mind-bendingly bizarre puzzles and face off against a lethally inventive, power-mad A.I. named GLaDOS. Meet an expanded cast of characters as you think your way through dangerous, never-before-seen areas of the laboratories and a wider variety of portal puzzles. Plus, Portal 2 includes a co-operative game mode with local*, split screen* and online multiplayer**, so you and a friend can act and think cooperatively. The friendly cubes and deadly turrets of Portal and Portal 2 are hurtling your way in the Portal: Companion Collection.
- Little Noah: Scion of Paradise: In this casual roguelite action game, you play as young alchemist Noah, accompanied by her cantankerous cat companion Zipper. During a storm, Noah crash-lands in ancient ruins. The layout of these multilayered dungeons changes every time you enter them. Recruit allies called Lilliputs and use items you collect to challenge the enemies and ruin bosses. If you get knocked out during your adventure, you can use items you’ve earned to power up and come back stronger than ever. String together combos and perform powerful elemental attacks to defeat foes.
- Rabbids: Party of Legends – Embark on a legendary journey with the Rabbids in this hilarious party game! Join them on an incredible quest, filled with hilarious moments and colorful characters. Gather with up to four friends for local multiplayer and build a custom playlist of favorite minigames to curate a perfect party night. Discover a legendary story and enjoy a multitude of ridiculously fun games in the most epic Rabbids party yet.
- Yurukill: The Calumniation Games – Accused of a horrific crime you didn’t commit, you find yourself in Yurukill Land – a mysterious amusement park filled with life-threatening attractions you must survive if you desire freedom. Writer Homura Kawamoto, best known for his hit title Kakegurui, writes a twisted and multifaceted story that will keep you wanting more. In addition to an in-depth story, Yurukill also features shoot-’em-up gameplay by renowned developer G.Rev and online leaderboards allowing you to see how you rank among the competition. Yurukill: The Calumniation Games will be available on July 5.
- Digital Spotlight:
- Celebrate Summer Fun – Dive into July with the Animal Crossing: New Horizons game! Cool off with a refreshing ocean swim and collect sea creatures to donate at the museum, celebrate July birthdays with island residents like Agent S and Ketchup, and catch a variety of seasonal fish and bugs. Then, keep the party going in August with weekly fireworks shows and watch the sky light up in a variety of designs and colors alongside friends and island residents every Sunday evening. You can even launch your own custom-design fireworks! Animal Crossing: New Horizons is available now.
Nintendo Mobile:
- Mario Kart Tour – The latest limited-time event in the Mario Kart Tour game, Bangkok Tour, is happening now!*** Zoom, drift and boost your way around the new Bangkok Rush course and its R, T and R/T variants. How many familiar sights can you spot? Look for spotlight drivers like Daisy (Thai Dress), Mario (Sunshine), Luigi (Vacation) and more in the pipes. The Bangkok Tour runs until July 12 at 10:59 p.m. PT.
Demos:
- LIVE A LIVE: Multiple stories featuring different protagonists, time periods and gameplay styles await. Many heroic stories unfold across a variety of distinct eras in this RPG classic, now in HD-2D! LIVE A LIVE is coming alive on Nintendo Switch on July 22, but a demo with the beginning of three chapters is now available to try in Nintendo eShop. Your save data from the demo can be transferred to the full game once purchased. Begin your epic multi-era legend today!
Activities:
- Kick-start Your Summer – To help kick off a summer of fun, My Nintendo members have a chance to win a sporty collection of prizes with the My Nintendo Summer Fun Sports sweepstakes! Prizes include a Mario Strikers: Battle League themed soccer ball, duffle bag and water bottle, a Nintendo Switch Sports themed duffle bag and water bottle, and a sporty Super Mario T-shirt. My Nintendo members can redeem 10 Platinum Points to enter the sweepstakes, with up to three entries total. Five lucky winners will be picked – enter today until Aug. 8!**** For more information and to enter, please visit https://my.nintendo.com/rewards/67ec0535bf2d2fa8.
- Rewards for Warriors – My Nintendo members can redeem Platinum Points***** for rewards based on the Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes game! Members can redeem 30 Platinum Points right now for a printable box art cover for the physical game case, featuring flashy art of Edelgard, Dimitri, Claude and the protagonist. Plus, take note – a full-color memo pad will be available soon, featuring stunning art from the game! You’ll need to redeem 600 Platinum Points to get it, so look for this reward soon. For more information, please visit https://my.nintendo.com/news/17167c98252a70a7.
- Try the Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes Demo and Earn Platinum Points – Download the free demo for Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes before Aug. 1 to earn 100 My Nintendo Platinum Points!****** It’s a great way to experience the excitement of the game’s action-packed Warriors-style gameplay combined with the strategy and style of the Fire Emblem series. Plus, your progress will carry over to the full game, once purchased.
Nintendo eShop sales:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch
- Save up to 50% During the Big Ol’ Super Sale! – Save on a big ol’ selection of digital games & DLC for the Nintendo Switch system! For a limited time, you can find great deals on digital games like Super Mario Odyssey, ASSASSIN’S CREED THE EZIO COLLECTION, The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, STAR WARS: Knights of the Old Republic and Just Dance 2022, among many others. And remember that you can earn My Nintendo Gold Points***** – awarded based on 5% of the amount you pay (excluding tax and any points or discounts used). Then, you can redeem your Gold Points towards the purchase of other eligible digital games, DLC, Nintendo Switch Online memberships and more. Hurry, though – this sale ends July 6 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Shop online at Nintendo.com and Nintendo eShop on your device. For more information, please visit https://www.nintendo.com/store/sales-and-deals/#super-sale.
Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- Almost My Floor – Available July 1
- Beasties – Available July 1
- Black Wolf
- CAN ANDROIDS SURVIVE
- Casual Gaming Bundle
- Comic Coloring Book Complete Edition: COLORS
- DARK MINUTE: Kira’s Adventure
- Dino Tales
- Family Bundle
- Fillit
- Gamedec – Available July 1
- Gliding Square
- Ground Divers!
- Gum+
- Hourglass
- INSTANT SPORTS All-Stars – Available July 4
- JETBOY – Available July 1
- My Universe – Green Adventure: Farmer’s Friends
- Nakana Bundle #1 (Soul Searching + A Night at the Races + Infini) – Available July 1
- Nakana Bundle #2 (Mythic Ocean + Journey of the Broken Circle + Cosmic Top Secret) – Available July 1
- Nakana Bundle #3 (EQQO + Lydia + Stilstand) – Available July 1
- Nincat – Available July 2
- Parasite Pack – Available July 1
- Quintus and the Absent Truth – Available July 6
- Rainbow Laser Disco Dungeon – Available July 1
- Red White Yellow Cruising
- Salaryman Shi
- Sine
- Squish
- Taco Tom 2
- Timber Story – Available July 4