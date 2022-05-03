Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake still in development

Remember back in 2020 when Ubisoft announced that they were hard at work on a remake for the beloved Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time? Well… after being delayed a few times and in apparent development hell it sounds like it’s still actually in the works.
Ubisoft Montréal is taking on responsibility for the Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake, which should mean it’s in good hands. Right? There’s no actual release date though, but at least we can remain somewhat hopeful that it’ll see the light of day eventually.
See the announcement Tweet below!
An update on the development of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pic.twitter.com/8xQpqyPSwQ
— Prince of Persia (@princeofpersia) May 3, 2022