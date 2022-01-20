Nintendo eShop Update – RPGolf Legends, Baby Storm, Windjammers 2

The flood of new Nintendo eShop digital titles for the Nintendo Switch continues, especially for those who also have a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership.
A few new releases include: RPGolf Legends, Baby Storm, Windjammers 2 (our review here), Demon Hunter: Ascendance, SNK VS. CAPCOM: CARD FIGHTERS’ CLASH, and much, much more.
See the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack
- Banjo-Kazooie – Launching today, experience a magical adventure with an unlikely duo when the Nintendo 64 game Banjo-Kazooie Beak Bombs its way onto Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo 64 – Nintendo Switch Online library. Join a honey bear named Banjo and a breegull named Kazooie as they fly, swim and fire eggs across a multitude of wild locales on their mission to rescue Banjo’s sister Tooty from the wicked witch Gruntilda in this action game. Originally released in 1998, this marks the first time this title has appeared on a Nintendo system in over 20 years – guh-huh! Banjo-Kazooie is available starting today for players with a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership.
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch
- RPGolf Legends – Join forces with the spirit of a golf club and embark on a grand quest to become a legend and save the sport of golf from an evil force in this golf-action-adventure. Travel around in a unique open world where monsters and golf coexist, help people with their quests, acquire new skills, special items and more! Whether you spend your time golfing, fishing, crafting or exploring, your fantastic journey is about to start!
- Baby Storm – Your mission is to take care of adorable (and sometimes troublemaking) kids in a kindergarten! You are equipped with toys for playtime, food for mealtime, wipes, diapers and even a nifty radio-controlled vacuum robot to help you with cleaning. Maintain order, run, clean and feed your way to the highest score, in solo or local multiplayer mode with up to four players. Make your way through clever and original levels, earn loads of points, unlock new stages and features, and encounter special babies with mysterious powers. Should you succeed in your mission, you’ll become the best babysitter in the universe!
- Digital Spotlight
- Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain – Celebrate Brain Teaser Month and take on a series of brain-buzzing activities – like finding the hidden phrase in this game description – with this multiplayer* party game that anyone can play! Flex your big brain power across a variety of challenges in five different categories. You’ll solve picture and number puzzles, test your memory and have a blast as you power up your Big Brain Brawn Score. Go brain-to-brain with friends and family in four-player matches or see how you stack up to brainiacs around the world in Ghost Clash mode. Everyone can play together at varying difficulties, so a kid can hold their own against an adult in this clash of mental marvels! Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain is now available for purchase. Want a sneak peek at the game? Download the free demo now in Nintendo eShop to try three activities in Solo and Party mode.
Did you uncover the hidden phrase in the paragraph above? If not, here’s a hint: Find all the bold letters!
Nintendo eShop sales:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 3DS and Wii U
Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- AirRevo
- Alien Destroyer
- Angelo and Deemon: One Hell of a Quest – Available Jan. 25
- Animal Revolt Battle Simulator
- AnShi
- Arcade Archives GUNNAIL
- Attack on Beetle
- Blackwind
- Cat Go! Ultimate Challenge
- Cop Car Police Simulator Chase
- Demon Hunter: Ascendance
- Dragon Hills 2
- Dungeons of Shalnor – Available Jan. 21
- Ellada Games RPG Bundle
- Froggy Crossing – Available Jan. 26
- Go Minimal – Available Jan. 21
- Hammer Kid – Available Jan. 22
- Horrid Henry’s Krazy Karts – Available Jan. 21
- I Love Finding Pups! – Collector’s Edition
- Jack ‘n’ Hat
- JankBrain
- Japanese Rail Sim: Journey to Kyoto
- JIGSAW MASTER KIDS
- Kinduo – Available Jan. 21
- Lost Lands: Redemption
- Make the Burger
- Merek’s Market
- MONOPOLY for Nintendo Switch + MONOPOLY Madness
- Nature
- PICROSS S7
- Pirate Treasure: Island of Mazes
- Pixel Game Maker Series THUNDER STRIKER
- PopSlinger – Available Jan. 26
- Pyramid Quest
- Queeny Army
- Racing Classics PRO: Drag Race & Real Speed
- Radirgy Swag
- Reverie Knights Tactics – Available Jan. 25
- Road Bustle
- Scrapnaut
- Sit-Ups Workout
- SNK VS. CAPCOM: CARD FIGHTERS’ CLASH
- Space Stella: The Unknown Planet
- Summertime Madness – Available Jan. 26
- Swing Saga
- The Company Man – Available Jan. 21
- The Longest Road on Earth – Available Jan. 25
- The Shadow You
- To Be Or Not To Be
- Top Bike: Racing & Moto Drag
- Trigger Dungeon
- Turbo Shot
- Unlock the cat
- VAZIAL SAGA XX
- Windjammers 2
* Additional accessories may be required for multiplayer mode. Sold separately.