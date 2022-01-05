Dying Light 2 Stay Human wraps things up with an invite for the final Dying 2 Know episode

Dying Light 2 Stay Human is finally, actually, almost here, so Techland is busy assembling their 6th and very last Dying 2 Know stream for fans to check out in advance of the big February 4th, 2022 release.
They also made sure to wrap up all the big reveals and announcements throughout the rollercoaster that was 2021 in summary video form, both of which are embedded below.
Dying 2 Know — 2021 summary:
Invitation To The 6th Episode Of Dying 2 Know:
Dying Light 2 Stay Human is right around the corner, so the producers at Techland have summarized all the announcements and reveals of 2021. Thanks to this new summary video, survivors can catch up on the amazing Dying 2 Know web series before the last, final episode premieres next week and get everything they need to know about Dying Light 2 Stay Human before it launches on February 4.
Jonah Scott, the voice of Aiden Caldwell, and his co-host Leah invite you to the final episode of Techland’s web series. During this sixth episode dedicated to Dying Light 2 Stay Human, producers will present new gameplay and a huge info drop for fans.
On May 27, 2021, Techland released the first episode of Dying 2 Know, and eager fans saw the first new gameplay since 2019. This episode was packed full of new content and surprises, as host Jonah Scott—officially confirmed as the voice of Aiden Caldwell—introduced the new community platform TechlandGG and dove deep into the vast and brutal world of Dying Light 2 Stay Human.
And that was only the beginning. New episodes throughout the year brought a horde of new information. Filled with special guests, developers, and gameplay trailers, each episode revealed more about gameplay features, factions, combat, the music, the world, and more.
Soon Techland will release the last, sixth episode of Dying 2 Know, but before this final episode is released, let’s see some major reveals from previous episodes:
- Rosario Dawson (The Mandalorian, Sin City) joined the Dying Light 2 Stay Human cast as the voice of Lawan, one of the most important characters in the game.
- David Belle—the father of parkour, as many would say—helped the Techland team create and improve all parkour systems in the game. But he didn’t stop there: David also became one of the main characters in the game, Hakon.
- Olivier Deriviere, a talented composer for games like A Plague Tale: Innocence, GreedFall, and Chernobylite, created the music for Dying Light 2 Stay Human, recording it at the one and only legendary Abbey Road Studios.
Dying Light 2 Stay Human’s world premiere is really close, so make sure you don’t miss any episode of Dying 2 Know (all episodes are available here), and if you’re Dying 2 Know More, go further behind the scenes with more episodes of exclusive interviews.
Dying Light 2 Stay Human, published by Techland, launches on February 4, 2022 on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch (Cloud Version).
Pre-orders are available via dyinglightgame.com/preorder. All pre-orders will come with the exclusive digital Reload Pack and Reach for the Sky Pack, featuring unique outfits, weapons, backpack and paraglider skins. The Reach for the Sky Pack was created in collaboration with Rosario Dawson (The Mandalorian, Sin City), who plays Lawan, a key character whose fate connects with main protagonist Aiden during his journey.