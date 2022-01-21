ARCREVO America Finals has a date and it’s March 19th

Capcom Cup 2022 might be canceled, but nothing will stop the daredevils of Arc Systems Works from striving!
ARCREVO America 2021, the official American tournament of Arc System Works fighting games has kept their events strictly an online affair; semi-finalists from the USA Central, Mexico, USA East have been declared, which leaves Canada and USA West to crown their competitors. This will culminate in the Finals which will take place on March 19th starting at 2pm EST/11am PST at E-Sports Engine’s Burbank, CA studio and can be viewed on Arc System Work’s Twitch, YouTube and Facebook page.
The prize pool will be $30,000 and viewers can win big as well as they can win prizes such as Hitbox controllers and a prize package from ASTRO Gaming. Besides crowning the first American Guilty Gear -Strive- champion, the finals will have announcements and even a world premier trailer. Perhaps we will find out who the last character of the season pass one will be? Guess we’ll have to wait ’til March 19th to find out!
ARCREVO America 2021 -EAST- Day 1, Part 1:
ARCREVO America 2021 is a series of online qualifying events leading to an in-person broadcast event being held in Southern California. Consisting of five two-day regional tournaments, ARCREVO America 2021 is an opportunity for players to test their skills against others across North America for a spot in the Finals, a custom Hit Box controller, and a chance to compete for a part of a $30,000 prize pool.