Nintendo eShop Update – Garden Story, Cozy Grove, Cold Silence, Lacuna

It’s the day before Christmas Eve and not much is stirring… besides a new batch of Nintendo eShop titles for the Nintendo Switch, along with a surprise Wii U game release as well.
A few options for the foreseeable future include Garden Story, Cozy Grove, Cold Silence, Lacuna, new seasonal releases for Rocket League and Fortnite, and way more.
See the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Rocket League – Frosty Fest – Get ready for the most wonderful time of the year in Rocket League! The annual winter event, Frosty Fest, has made its return, featuring wintery items, Golden Gifts and other limited time offers!
- Fortnite – Winterfest – Fortnite Winterfest 2021 brings presents, special quests and Spider-Man: No Way Home outfits! If you’re a new player who just joined with Chapter 3, this is a great time to start your Fortnite journey with lots of Locker items. And if you’re a longtime player, this is the perfect opportunity to add to your collection. But the gifts are only one part of the festivities. Experience Winterfest before it ends on Jan. 6, 2022.
- Garden Story – Find some festive cheer in Winter Glade, the mysterious and cozy final area of Garden Story. Shuffle through the snow, use new abilities, and defeat new enemies to restore peace for the villagers in the Glade and everywhere in the grove!
- Cozy Grove – Cozy Grove’s Winter Update is available right now on Nintendo Switch. This free update brings a snowy winter festival, new decorations and outfits, and snowball fights.
Activities:
- Earn DOUBLE My Nintendo Gold Points – For a limited time, you can earn double My Nintendo Gold Points when you purchase select digital games. That means you can earn up to 10% in Gold Points* – which you can then use toward your next eligible digital game or DLC. The offer ends Jan. 5, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. PT. Get started at: https://www.nintendo.com/games/sales-and-deals/#double-gp.
- 8 & 9 Ball Pocket – Available Dec. 24
- American Man – Available Dec. 25
- Arcade Archives MIRAI NINJA
- Beastie Bay DX
- Cape’s Escape Game 5th Room
- Cold Silence – Available Dec. 26
- Crazy Zen Codeword – Available Dec. 24
- Escape from Mirrorland～The Adventures of Nyanzou&Kumakichi: Escape Game Series～
- FILMECHANISM
- Gardener’s Path
- Horatio Goes Snowboarding
- Horror & Sports Pinball – Available Dec. 24
- Lacuna – Available Dec. 28
- Lynn, The Girl Drawn On Puzzles
- Madness Beverage – Available Dec. 24
- Match Three Pirates II
- Menseki: Area Maze puzzles – Available Dec. 27
- Merry Christmas Snowball Bubble – Available Dec. 24
- My Universe – Interior Designer – Available Dec. 27
- Pixel Game Maker Series Biggerman.io
- Pixel Game Maker Series CHAM THE CAT ADVENTURE
- Pixel Game Maker Series JEWELiNX
- Pixel Game Maker Series OUMUAMUA
- Planet Quiz: Learn & Discover – Available Dec. 25
- Pure Chase 80’s – Available Dec. 24
- Teratopia
- Tunnel of Doom
- Twelve Minutes
- Unstrong: Space Calamity – Available Dec. 27
- Windstorm: Start of a Great Friendship
