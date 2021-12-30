Nintendo eShop Update – Deathsmiles I･II, Hollow 2, Pawn of the Dead

It’s almost the New Year and Nintendo has still found time to drop off one last Nintendo eShop Update before the end of 2021. Sure, it’s fairly slim pickins but that makes it a bit easier to decide, right?
Highlights include.. Deathsmiles I･II, Hollow 2 and Pawn of the Dead — and that’s about it. But there are a number of sales and the ability to earn double My Nintendo Gold points too.
See the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
Activities:
- Earn DOUBLE My Nintendo Gold Points – For a limited time, you can earn double My Nintendo Gold Points when you purchase select digital games. That means you can earn up to 10% in Gold Points* – which you can then use toward your next eligible digital game or DLC. The offer ends Jan. 5, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. PT. Get started at: https://www.nintendo.com/games/sales-and-deals/#double-gp.
Nintendo eShop sales:
- Great deals this week! Check out the full list of deals available this week at https://www.nintendo.com/games/sales-and-deals.
Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
