WB Games shares the Back 4 Blood post-launch content roadmap

We very much enjoyed our time with Back 4 Blood when it launched last month, so we’re certainly plenty excited for even more content for the game as outlined by WB Games and Turtle Rock.
There will be paid Annual Pass and free upcoming seasonal content of course too, which will include a solo offline campaign mode, an additional difficulty level and co-op mode, a holiday event and more. The Tunnels of Terror expansion, the first of a trio of expansions scheduled for the Annual Pass, will feature new story content, characters, weapons, cards, skins and other things. That won’t be ready to go until 2022 though. See the roadmap infographic below, and read on for a breakdown with more details too.
The roadmap also highlights the first expansion from the Back 4 Blood Annual Pass, called Tunnels of Terror, which will be available next year. Tunnels of Terror will feature new story content, playable Cleaners and Ridden, activity type, weapons, cards, and exclusive skins, with more information to come at a later date. The Annual Pass includes Tunnels of Terror and two additional expansions, and is available now for $39.99 (SRP), or as part of the Back 4 Blood Deluxe Edition (digital only) for $89.99 (SRP) and Back 4 Blood Ultimate Edition for $99.99 (SRP).
To view and share the Back 4 Blood Roadmap, visit: https://go.wbgames.com/Back4Blood-Roadmap
Below is a full rundown of upcoming free updates:
- Solo Offline Mode with Campaign Progression
- New Supply Lines
- Ridden Practice Area
- Holiday Seasonal Event
- New Difficulty
- New Co-op Mode
- New Card Type
- New Player & Corruption Cards
- Melee Updates
- Quality of Life Improvements
- Bug Fixes