The penultimate expansion for The Binding of Isaac arrives to consoles November 4th

PC players have been enjoying the final update for dark roguelike from designer Edmund McMillen, developed and published by Nicalis since March with console players left wondering as to when they can get their hands on the final add-on. Well today we received news from Nicalis that the wait is almost over as The Binding of Isaac: Repentance will be landing on consoles on November 4th.
Adding new items, characters, bosses and lord knows how many more mysteries and secrets, Repentance will be available as an add on for the Switch and PS4 at the cost of $19.99 and current gen console owners will get the best deal as the $19.99 dollar price point will include the base game and all the updates that have been released. Digital luddites who require something physical will have to wait a tad longer as a physical version of this title will be made available in 2022 direct from Nicalis.
As someone who put in an exorbitant number of hours into the base game and fell off, it seems now’s the time to return to the flock.
The Binding of Isaac Repentance screens: