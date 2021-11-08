Nintendo reveals official Switch bundle, deals for Black Friday

For those who have still not picked up a Nintendo Switch, or gamers who wish to maybe get some refreshed hardware or a decent deal on a Switch or games, there may be some options headed your way.
The featured bundle, which is similar to what we’ve seen in previous years, is a Nintendo Switch (non OLED version) with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + 3 months of Nintendo Switch Online for $299.99. There will also be a plethora of Nintendo-published games @ only $39.99 including Paper Mario: The Origami King, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition and others.
Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit and Ring Fit Adventure will have a bit of a discount as well.
These deals officially kick off on November 21st, 2021, so make sure to check with your local and online retailers and hope for some stock!
With Black Friday right around the corner, Nintendo is offering a high-octane bundle and powered-up deals on select Nintendo Switch games to help families save on their holiday shopping and enjoy more ways to spend time together this year. Kicking off Nintendo’s Black Friday deals on Nov. 21 is a Nintendo Switch bundle that includes the Nintendo Switch system, the digital version of the best-selling Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game and a three-month individual membership* to Nintendo Switch Online at a suggested retail price of only $299.99!
Also available starting on Nov. 21 is a wide selection of Nintendo Switch games at a suggested retail price of only $39.99 each, which is $20 off their regular suggested price. Shoppers can take advantage of the $20 discount (actual discount may vary) on games such as The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, Splatoon 2, Super Mario Maker 2, Paper Mario: The Origami King, Kirby Star Allies, The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, ASTRAL CHAIN and Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition. With Kirby and the Forgotten Land, Splatoon 3 and the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild all scheduled to launch for Nintendo Switch next year, now is a great time to pick up some earlier games in the Kirby, Splatoon and The Legend of Zelda franchises before the new games arrive.
Additionally, Nintendo will have offers on two Nintendo Switch games that take the on-screen action to the real-world living room, with deals on the Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit and Ring Fit Adventure games. Starting on Nov. 21, Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit will be available at a suggested retail price of $59.99 (a savings of $40) and Ring Fit Adventure will be available at a suggested retail price of $54.99 (a savings of $25).
A variety of digital deals will also be available for Black Friday in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch. Details about promotion timing and featured games will be announced at a later date.
“With families looking for new ways to connect and spend time together this year, Nintendo Switch offers a wide variety of experiences for every member of the family,” said Doug Bowser, President of Nintendo of America. “Whether you are shopping for an active gamer or someone new to the world of Nintendo, this year’s Black Friday deals have you covered.”
In addition to the Black Friday deals, there are other holiday options to consider from Nintendo, including the new Nintendo Switch – OLED Model console, which has a similar overall size to the Nintendo Switch system, but with a larger, vibrant 7-inch OLED screen, a wide adjustable stand for tabletop mode, a new dock with a wired LAN port (LAN cable sold separately), 64GB of internal storage**, and enhanced audio for handheld and tabletop play. Just like Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch – OLED Model allows players to play on the TV and share the detachable Joy-Con controllers for right-out-of-the-box multiplayer fun. And just like both Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite, with Nintendo Switch – OLED Model, the system can be taken on the go to enjoy its play-anywhere versatility. Nintendo Switch – OLED Model is now available in stores at a suggested retail price of $349.99.
Recently launched games like Metroid Dread, Mario Party Superstars and WarioWare: Get It Together! are also currently available, with upcoming games Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl launching for Nintendo Switch on Nov. 19, and multiplayer party game Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain launching on Dec. 3.
Anyone that has a Nintendo Switch Online membership, including people who sign up for one after picking up the Black Friday bundle, can switch over their membership at any time to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack plan for an additional fee. This new membership plan offers the same great features as the base Nintendo Switch Online membership, including online play, save data cloud and a library of NES and Super NES games, with the addition of classic Nintendo 64 and SEGA Genesis games and access to the new Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise DLC at no additional cost.
Visit the Nintendo Holiday Gift Guide to learn more about what Nintendo has to offer this holiday season at https://www.nintendo.com/holiday/. You can also visit Nintendo.com to find these Black Friday offerings, as well as ongoing deals on digital titles at https://www.nintendo.com/deals.
Remember that Nintendo Switch features parental controls that let adults manage the content their children can access. For more information about other features, visit https://www.nintendo.com/switch/.
* Included Nintendo Switch Online membership will auto-renew at the end of three months. Terms apply. nintendo.com/switch-online
** A portion of the internal storage is reserved for use by the system. Players can easily expand storage space using microSDXC cards up to 2TB (sold separately).