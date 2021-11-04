Nintendo eShop Update – Animal Crossing DLC, Just Dance 2022, Airborne Kingdom

There’s quite a few fun new games and pieces of content hitting the Nintendo eShop for the Switch this week and in the near future. Quite a few… meaning a lot, as usual.
Some highlights include the Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise paid DLC (and free update), Just Dance 2022, Airborne Kingdom, Where Cards Fall, A Boy and His Blob, BLUE REFLECTION: Second Light, Pretty Girls Panic! PLUS and tons more. Surprisingly there’s also a new Nintendo 3DS release too.
See the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise – Join Lottie and the Paradise Planning team in this paid DLC* that expands your Animal Crossing: New Horizons experience. You’ll travel to a chain of charming islands in an archipelago, where you can design the dream vacation homes of your clients, decorate island facilities – like a school and a restaurant – and discover new ways to create and personalize. With dozens and dozens of clients eager to enjoy your design inspirations, including your main island residents, the chance to create dream vacation homes offers new experiences to discover! Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise will be available on Nov. 5.
- Just Dance 2022 – The ultimate dance game is back with new universes and 40 hot new tracks from chart-topping hits like “Believer” by Imagine Dragons and “Level Up” by Ciara. Looking for the perfect game to dance to the latest hits and share some fun with friends and family? Just Dance 2022 is for you!
- Airborne Kingdom – Embark on a journey as a small kingdom to expand your population, researching new technologies and buildings, and forging alliances with terrestrial kingdoms. Soar through the skies as you complete quests, gather and manage resources, and work to keep your kingdom balanced both literally and in service of the needs and desires of your workers. Ultimately it is up to you to unite all of the kingdoms together into a single alliance guided along by the legendary Airborne Kingdom. Airborne Kingdom will be available on Nov. 9.
- Where Cards Fall – Enjoy more than 50 challenging puzzles that exercise your imagination and strategic thinking skills, set to an original and immersive soundtrack. Create pathways through dreamlike spatial puzzles to navigate the insecurities and emotions of high school and beyond. Where Cards Fall is a slice-of-life story where you build houses of cards to bring formative memories to life.
- Expand Your Horizons! – There’s even more Animal Crossing: New Horizons content arriving this week, with a free update** available to all Animal Crossing: New Horizons players on Nov. 5. It includes characters such as Brewster, who will open the Roost café on the second floor of the museum, and the sea shanty singing Kapp’n, who will take you to different islands with his boat. There will also be newly opened shops in the plaza on Harv’s Island, including Katrina’s fortune-telling shop. You’ll be able to enjoy abilities such as cooking and growing vegetables, Gyroids can now be dug up from the ground, and as Resident Representative, you can even establish ordinances that reduce the rate at which weeds grow or make all the residents get up early in the morning. Have fun exploring the new experiences on your island getaway!
- .dog – Available on Nov. 6
- 890B – Available on Nov. 10
- A Boy and His Blob
- Air Racers
- Air Stunt Racing – Available on Nov. 5
- Amazing Breaker
- Arcade Archives SKY KID
- Archery Club
- Bloody Rally Show
- BLUE REFLECTION: Second Light – Available on Nov. 9
- Captain Backwater
- Circa Infinity – Available on Nov. 5
- City Pipes
- Composer
- Demon Turf
- Destructivator SE – Available on Nov. 5
- Emergency Driver Simulator – Available on Nov. 5
- Encodya – Available on Nov. 5
- Fast & Furious: Spy Racers Rise of SH1FT3R – Available on Nov. 5
- Galaxy Shooter
- Gravity Light – Available on Nov. 8
- GUNKID 99 – Available on Nov. 10
- Head over Heels
- Kathy Rain: Director’s Cut
- Lone McLonegan: A Western Adventure
- Lucid Cycle
- Lyrica2 Stars Align
- Magic Potion Millionaire
- Milli & Greg
- My Singing Monsters Playground – Available on Nov. 9
- Neon Hell
- New York Mysteries: The Lantern of Souls
- Nowhere Girl
- Occult Interrogation: The ritual of little nightmares
- Om Nom: Run – Available on Nov. 5
- One Last Memory
- Pixel Heroes: Mega Byte & Magic – Available on Nov. 5
- Popeye
- Pretty Girls Panic! PLUS
- Princess.Loot.Pixel.Again
- QUByte Classics – The Immortal by PIKO
- Real Farm – Premium Edition – Available on Nov. 10
- Skeletal Avenger
- Stilstand – Available on Nov. 5
- Super Sami Roll
- The Gardener and the Wild Vines – Available on Nov. 5
- The Prince of Landis – Available on Nov. 5
- Tomb of the Mask
* Full version of game required to use DLC. Sold separately.