Golf Club: Wasteland review for Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One

Also On: PS4, Xbox One, PC
Publisher: Untold Tales
Developer: Demagog Studio
Medium: Digital
Players: 1
Online: No
ESRB: T
It’s the far, desolate future- Earth is all but ruined and the rich have fled to Mars. Now for their own amusement, they’ve decided to set up a golf course on the desecrated remains of their old homeworld. All the buildings are in shambles, and you’re on the path to play through all 30+ holes on humanity’s remnants. This is the premise of Golf Club: Wasteland that you’re presented with going in.
This all sounds very bleak and depressing, but the game is surprisingly soothing. You get to play all 30+ holes available on reclaimed Earth while getting played the soundtrack from Golf Club: Wasteland’s “Radio Nostalgia From Mars”. As you peacefully and carefully tee off from atop rusted cars and cargo containers, you’re met with the soothing voice of the host of Radio Nostalgia. A broadcast of various stories from the few escapees, reminiscing on the things they miss most from the earth. Topped off with some pleasant music and a handful of friendly reminders for how to survive on Mars.
Golf Club: Wasteland isn’t a very long game (I beat it in about 2 hours), but the creative level design serves well for a good extra playthrough or two, in my experience. You’re offered a few different game types that challenge you to get better at the courses and learn all the little secret areas that act as a good excuse to give it one more go-round. If you’re just looking for a stress-free mode, you can drop in to just ignore the stroke limit and explore the levels to your own desire.
There’s a lot to discover and uncover in Golf Club: Wasteland. Each course offers rewards in the form of log entries, detailing the events that lead the character you play as to where he is now. The game may not be super long, but a lot of love is clearly present from the development team. If you’re looking for a calm game to just kick back, put on some headphones and just play, few get to nearly the same level of peacefulness.
Note: Untold Tales provided us with a Golf Club: Wasteland Nintendo Switch code for review purposes.