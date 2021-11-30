Bethesda’s “Into the Starfield” video series has launched

Starfield, Bethesda’s highly anticipated sci fi-themed action RPG is a full year away, but to drive that hype into hyperspeed they are kicking off a developer video series known as “Into the Starfield”.
The first episode, titled “The Endless Pursuit”, is now live and embedded below. Starfield is set to launch exclusively on the Xbox Series X and PC on November 11th, 2022.
Into the Starfield: The Endless Pursuit:
Join Game Director Todd Howard, Studio Director Angela Browder and Art Director Matt Carofano as they discuss how Bethesda Game Studios’ ambitions, passions and history have shaped the studio and how they are looking to the future with Starfield. Keep an eye out in the coming months for more episodes of ‘Into the Starfield.’
Starfield arrives exclusively on Xbox Series X|S and PC on 11.11.22. Play it day one with Xbox Game Pass.
Join Constellation now and be among the first to receive news and updates on Starfield, including developer interviews and behind-the-scenes looks at the game. You can also join our Bethesda Game Studios Discord for access to exclusive AMAs and community conversations.