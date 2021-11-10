Atlus celebrates the launch of Shin Megami Tensei V with a livestream on 11/11

Got some free time at noon (EST or 9am PST) tomorrow on November 11th? Well if you nodded yes, you can catch Atlus West’s Shin Megami Tensei V launch livestream on either Twitch or Youtube.
Gameplay, appearances from the voice cast and “more” (maybe they’ll teach folks how SMT is different from Persona) will be on the agenda of the livestream. If you’re still on the fence regarding the title, Dustin has played and posted a review on the site which should be quite persuasive!
Shin Megami Tensei V will finally arrive on the Nintendo Switch on November 12th.